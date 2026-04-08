theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA Games This Week

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use for the Masters this week, and all NBA and MLB regular season games. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. Use this opportunity to go big on any of these events this week and receive your money back if that initial wager settles as a loss.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Reset

Securing your welcome bonus gives you plenty of time to dissect the market and find the best angles before the action begins. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the current theScore Bet sign-up offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal states where the platform operates, this welcome offer provides a massive situational advantage. It goes without saying that having a safety net on your first wager changes the way you can approach the board. No opt-in is required to participate. You can place a first cash wager on any available market or game—whether you are backing Cleveland as a home favorite or taking Atlanta on the moneyline for plus-money value—and if your bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to activate this offer; you can bet any lesser amount you wish and still receive 100% of it back if your wager is unsuccessful. Should your first bet settle as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. These funds will be issued as five distinct bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, and they must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire. We put a lot of stock in maximizing these types of opportunities, as they allow you to take a calculated risk early in your bankroll building.

NBA Odds, Analysis via theScore Bet

Before you lock in your first wager, it is crucial to analyze the current betting markets and consensus odds for tonight’s matchup. Here are the lines you need to know:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers -125 / Atlanta Hawks +105

Cleveland Cavaliers -125 / Atlanta Hawks +105 Point Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers -1.5 (-110) / Atlanta Hawks +1.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers -1.5 (-110) / Atlanta Hawks +1.5 (-110) Total: Over 236.5 (-105) / Under 236.5 (-115)

Odds are provided by theScore and are subject to change.

When breaking down the advanced metrics to uncover the underlying value, the Cavaliers hold several key advantages that justify their status as favorites. Cleveland boasts a strong 4.5 Net Rating compared to Atlanta’s 2.5, and they are significantly more efficient on offense with a 116.4 Team Offensive Rating versus the Hawks’ 113.2. It does stand to reason that rebounding will play a massive factor tonight; the Cavaliers control the glass effectively, securing 50.6% of available rebounds compared to Atlanta’s 49.0%. While the Hawks love to push the pace (101.6 possessions per game) and shoot slightly better from beyond the arc (37.1% compared to Cleveland’s 36.0%), the Cavaliers score more efficiently overall. Cleveland is shooting 48.1% from the floor and averaging 119.6 points per game, making them an incredibly appealing side to back in this tight, first-place schedule-type matchup.

If you prefer to dig into micro-matchups rather than team-level data, the player prop market often presents the most exploitable inefficiencies and an exciting way to utilize your theScore Bet bonus. Whether you are building a correlated same-game parlay or looking for a standalone wager, the statistics surrounding tonight’s key contributors provide highly actionable betting angles.

Here are the current player prop lines and futures prices for some of the most highly anticipated contributors on the floor:

Player Prop Market Line Donovan Mitchell (CLE) Total Points 24.5 James Harden (CLE) Total Assists 8.5 Evan Mobley (CLE) Total Rebounds 8.5 Jalen Johnson (ATL) Total Rebounds 9.5 CJ McCollum (ATL) Total Points 17.5 Onyeka Okongwu (ATL) Total 3-Point FGs 2.5

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Whether you are gearing up to bet the side, the total, or target an advantageous player prop tonight, claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and seamless process. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action and exploit the market before tip-off: