The Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the final round Sunday at the Masters: THE VICTOR: Rory McIlroy shot…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the final round Sunday at the Masters:

THE VICTOR: Rory McIlroy shot 1-under 71 to finish at 12-under 276.

THE SPOILS: McIlroy won his sixth major championship and earned $4.5 million. He also gets to host the Masters Club dinner next year.

THE RUNNER-UP: Scottie Scheffler was 12 shots behind McIlroy going into the weekend. He shot 65-68 and finished one shot behind.

THE CONTENDERS: Justin Rose (70) and Cameron Young (73) each had two-shot leads at some point during the final round. They tied for third.

ELITE COMPANY: McIlroy joins Tiger Woods (2001-02), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) as the only repeat winners of the Masters.

ELITE PERFORMANCE: Scheffler became the first player since 1942 to go bogey-free on the weekend at the Masters.

SHOT OF THE DAY: McIlroy hit 9-iron to 7 feet for birdie on the par-3 12th.

NOTEWORTHY: It was the first the top two players in the world ranking finished 1-2 in a major since Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the 2002 U.S. Open.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I just can’t believe I waited 17 years to get one green jacket, and I get two in a row.” — McIlroy.

NEXT MAJOR: The PGA Championship starts May 14 at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.