National Mall gets tastier with 8 new restaurant kiosks

Those visiting D.C. will have improved dining choices thanks to Taste of History’s overhaul of its eight redesigned kiosks that span the National Mall, set to be completed by Memorial Day weekend.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The days of just having hotdogs on the National Mall are over, thanks to an upgrade to the eight food kiosks across America’s front yard.

All of us who live in the D.C. area have been asked one question while playing tour guide to out-of-town guests on the National Mall: “Where are we going to eat?”

The nearly 30 million people who visit America’s front yard each year will have a dining choices upgrade thanks to Taste of History’s overhaul of the eight redesigned kiosks that span the National Mall set to be finished by Memorial Day weekend.

Laura Comer, vice president of food and beverage operations with Taste of History, told WTOP the days of standard hot dogs and pretzels are over for the kiosks. There will also be 25 food carts around the Mall.

“Everyone’s got their own identity,” Comer said of the kiosks. “Kind of either tied to the museum they’re next to, or next to the monuments.”

Near the Lincoln Memorial, you’ll be able to munch on a Lincoln coin waffle, which is a waffle filled with mozzarella cheese.

If you’re adventurous and like to eat healthy, Comer recommends Nature’s Table.

Over near the Natural History Museum, visitors can eat custom-made quinoa bowls and acai bowls, but Comer said her favorite thing there were the chocolate-covered cricket chips.

If you are wondering … yes, it’s really crickets.

“It’s very high protein. Protein of the future,” Comer said with a laugh.

If candy insects are not your bag, head over to Founders Fare by the Jefferson Memorial, which is the home of macaroni and cheese bowls.

“They were actually created by (Thomas Jefferson’s) state,” Comer said. “So, we have a couple different varieties of a topped macaroni and cheese bowl for you.”

There are also hot dogs at Founders Fare, including Chicago and Coney Island styles.

Head over to Liberty Bistro at Constitution Gardens for a more upscale experience with charcuterie and wine, or try the Melting Pot by the Museum of American History.

“We’ve got walking tacos from all different cuisines. So we have Korean, Tex-Mex and a Mediterranean,” Comer added. “So again, all the kiosks kind of reflect where their location is.”

If you have your heart set on something sweet, Comer confirmed there will be soft-serve ice cream. By the carousel is World’s Fair, which features some food introduced at the 1903 World’s Fair in St. Louis, like cotton candy and corn dogs.

Not only has the quality of food been given an upgrade, the experience has been brought into the 21st century thanks to the option of mobile ordering. That will not only make it easier for tourists but also for those who work by the Mall.

“People can order and then pop down from their office and grab lunch,” Comer said. “We’ve also got QR codes dispersed around so you can scan those with your phone, and you’ll be able to order online from there.”

The stated goal from Frank Pikus, the CEO of Taste of History, is to “create something that feels both easy and enjoyable.”

“Whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days, there’s something new to discover at each stop along the way,” Pikus said in a news release.

As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this summer, there will be fireworks, tourists from around the world and food options like never before.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.