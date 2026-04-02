Taj Bradley tosses 6 shutout innings, Minnesota homers 3 times in the 9th in a 5-1 win over KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taj Bradley pitched six innings of five-hit ball, Minnesota homered three times in the ninth…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taj Bradley pitched six innings of five-hit ball, Minnesota homered three times in the ninth inning to break open a close game, and the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Bradley (1-0) struck out three and walked one while out-dueling Cole Ragans (0-2), helping the Twins improve to 2-0 with him on the mound. Minnesota was winless in its other four games on a season-opening six-game trip through Baltimore and Kansas City.

Kody Clemens scored on an error by five-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Salvador Perez in the second, and Byron Buxton added a sacrifice fly off John Schreiber in the eighth, before the Twins teed off against Royals reliever Steven Cruz in the ninth.

Matt Wallner began the barrage with his homer to left, Clemens followed two batters late with his first of the season, and Josh Bell gave the Twins their first back-to-back homers since last July with his shot off Cruz to right field.

The only offense for Kansas City came in the eighth, when Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. put runners on the corners with back-to-back singles, and Vinnie Pasquantino hit a sacrifice fly. But after Perez grounded into a fielder’s choice, Twins reliever Taylor Rogers struck out Jac Caglianone with a sweeper out of the zone to leave the tying run on second base.

The meager offense came one a day after the Royals piled up 13 runs in a win over the Twins.

Ragans bounced back nicely from a dismal opening day in Atlanta, when the 2024 All-Star surrendered three homers in a 6-0 loss to the Braves. The Royals’ left-hander went six innings and allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Up next

The Twins play their home opener Friday night against Tampa Bay with RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 6.75 ERA) on the mound. Kansas City continues its homestand against Milwaukee with RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.00) getting the start.

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