Maryland high school sports group adds girls flag football as championship sport

Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association voted unanimously to add girls flag football as a state championship sport starting in the 2026-2027 school year, making it the organization’s 26th sport offering.

Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association voted unanimously to add girls flag football as a state championship sport starting in the 2026-2027 school year, making it the organization’s 26th sport offering.

The MPSSAA Board of Control approved the move, and Maryland Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright signed off, the association said.

The first MPSSAA season will include three state tournament classifications based on school enrollment. Practice is set to begin Aug. 12, and the season is scheduled to end with state championship games at M&T Bank Stadium in mid-November.

“This is a historic day for our student-athletes and the sport of girls flag football,” MPSSAA Executive Director Andy Warner said.

The decision follows a pilot program launched with support from the Baltimore Ravens and several school systems.

The pilot began in 2023 with 10 teams. By 2026, 132 schools about 66 percent of MPSSAA member schools were participating. MPSSAA guidelines require at least 40 percent participation for state championship consideration.

At the NFL draft in Pittsburgh, the Ravens are hosting girls flag football players from school systems that participated in the first two years of the initiative: Frederick, Montgomery, Washington and Baltimore City.

“The momentum generated since the launch of our girls flag football pilot program in 2023 has led to this landmark sanctioning announcement,” Ravens President Sashi Brown said.

The Ravens have provided more than $1 million in funding support to participating school systems, the MPSSAA said. Under Armour has provided uniforms to participating counties since the initiative launched.

The Washington Commanders joined in fiscal and administrative support for Montgomery County and Prince George’s County public school systems during the 2025-26 school year, officials said.

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