DC police set juvenile curfew zone around Navy Yard this weekend

D.C. police announced a juvenile curfew zone around the Navy Yard that will be in effect Saturday and Sunday nights, citing a mayoral order that allows the chief to restrict large youth gatherings deemed a public safety risk.

D.C. police announced a juvenile curfew zone around the Navy Yard that will be in effect Saturday and Sunday nights, citing a mayoral order that allows the chief to restrict large youth gatherings deemed a public safety risk.

The department did not detail a specific incident behind the decision, but said the order is intended to give police a tool to break up large youth gatherings before they escalate.

Police said the Navy Yard juvenile curfew zone covers the following perimeter:

North:

Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue SE from South Capitol Street to 8th Street SE

East:

8th Street SE from Virginia Avenue to the Anacostia River

South:

Anacostia River

West:

South Capitol Street SE from the Anacostia River to I-695

The zone will be in effect from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, police said.

Within the zone, people younger than 18 are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public places or on the premises of an establishment unless they are engaged in certain exempted activities. A list of exemptions is available here.

Police also reminded residents that a citywide curfew is also in effect nightly for anyone younger than 18 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

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