NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 3½ (219½) at TORONTO San Antonio 5½ (218½) at PORTLAND Boston 7½ (213½)…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|3½
|(219½)
|at TORONTO
|San Antonio
|5½
|(218½)
|at PORTLAND
|Boston
|7½
|(213½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|at HOUSTON
|4½
|(207½)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Boston
|+119
|at TORONTO
|-131
|Cleveland
|+111
|at TAMPA BAY
|-146
|Minnesota
|+122
|N.Y Yankees
|-130
|at HOUSTON
|+109
|at TEXAS
|-121
|Athletics
|+101
|LA Angels
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+101
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-189
|Philadelphia
|+156
|at N.Y METS
|-218
|Colorado
|+182
|at MILWAUKEE
|-121
|Pittsburgh
|+102
|San Diego
|-134
|at ARIZONA
|+113
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-131
|Miami
|+110
|at LA DODGERS
|-126
|Chicago Cubs
|+106
|at N.Y METS
|-181
|Colorado
|+152
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-110
|at CINCINNATI
|-109
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-120
|Washington
|+100
|Seattle
|-137
|at ST. LOUIS
|+115
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-111
|Buffalo
|-109
|Colorado
|-170
|at LOS ANGELES
|+143
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at MONTREAL
|-104
|Edmonton
|-136
|at ANAHEIM
|+115
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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