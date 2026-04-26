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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 26, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland (219½) at TORONTO
San Antonio (218½) at PORTLAND
Boston (213½) at PHILADELPHIA
at HOUSTON (207½) LA Lakers

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Boston +119
at TORONTO -131 Cleveland +111
at TAMPA BAY -146 Minnesota +122
N.Y Yankees -130 at HOUSTON +109
at TEXAS -121 Athletics +101
LA Angels -120 at KANSAS CITY +101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -189 Philadelphia +156
at N.Y METS -218 Colorado +182
at MILWAUKEE -121 Pittsburgh +102
San Diego -134 at ARIZONA +113
at SAN FRANCISCO -131 Miami +110
at LA DODGERS -126 Chicago Cubs +106
at N.Y METS -181 Colorado +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -110 at CINCINNATI -109
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -120 Washington +100
Seattle -137 at ST. LOUIS +115

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -111 Buffalo -109
Colorado -170 at LOS ANGELES +143
Tampa Bay -116 at MONTREAL -104
Edmonton -136 at ANAHEIM +115

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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