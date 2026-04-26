NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 3½ (219½) at TORONTO San Antonio 5½ (218½) at PORTLAND Boston 7½ (213½)…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 3½ (219½) at TORONTO San Antonio 5½ (218½) at PORTLAND Boston 7½ (213½) at PHILADELPHIA at HOUSTON 4½ (207½) LA Lakers

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Boston +119 at TORONTO -131 Cleveland +111 at TAMPA BAY -146 Minnesota +122 N.Y Yankees -130 at HOUSTON +109 at TEXAS -121 Athletics +101 LA Angels -120 at KANSAS CITY +101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -189 Philadelphia +156 at N.Y METS -218 Colorado +182 at MILWAUKEE -121 Pittsburgh +102 San Diego -134 at ARIZONA +113 at SAN FRANCISCO -131 Miami +110 at LA DODGERS -126 Chicago Cubs +106 at N.Y METS -181 Colorado +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -110 at CINCINNATI -109 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -120 Washington +100 Seattle -137 at ST. LOUIS +115

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -111 Buffalo -109 Colorado -170 at LOS ANGELES +143 Tampa Bay -116 at MONTREAL -104 Edmonton -136 at ANAHEIM +115

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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