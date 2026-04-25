Mariners outlast Cardinals 11-9 in game that featured 8 home runs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Julio Rodríguez, Will Wilson and Cole Young each homered, and Leo Rivas hit a two-run single…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Julio Rodríguez, Will Wilson and Cole Young each homered, and Leo Rivas hit a two-run single in the ninth to help the Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-9 on Saturday.

Rivas lined the bases-loaded hit off Riley O’Brien (3-1), who had not allowed an earned run in 13 previous appearances this season.

Matt Brash (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Andrés Muñoz pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fifth save.

Nathan Church homered twice and had four RBIs, JJ Wetherholt and Iván Herrera hit back-to-back home runs to leadoff the bottom of the first inning, and Pedro Pagés also homered for St. Louis.

Mitch Garver and Young hit back-to-back singles off JoJo Romero to leadoff the eighth inning, and Connor Joe stroked a pinch-hit, two-run single off O’Brien to tie the game at 9-all.

Church hit a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, to right-center field in the seventh inning to pull the Cardinals ahead 9-7 after hitting a solo shot to right field in the second.

Bryan Woo allowed a career high-tying seven runs on nine hits including four home runs in three innings for Seattle.

Matthew Liberatore allowed five runs, all coming via home runs, in 3 1/3 innings for St. Louis.

Pagés, who had three hits including a third inning home run, was removed from the game with left hamstring tightness after legging out an infield single in the seventh inning.

Masyn Winn hit a game-tying RBI single down the right-field line in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Wilson hit his first career home run in the second inning to give Seattle a 4-2 lead.

Up next

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.83 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (1-2, 3.29) to wrap up their three-game series on Sunday.

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