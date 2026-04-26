Surridge ties MLS-goal lead, Mukhtar and Qasem score as Nashville SC beats Charlotte FC 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored two goals, Hany Mukhtar and Ahmed Qasem each added a goal, and Nashville…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored two goals, Hany Mukhtar and Ahmed Qasem each added a goal, and Nashville SC beat Charlotte FC 4-2 on Saturday night.

Surridge has nine goals this season, tied with Dallas’ Petar Musa for most in MLS.

Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, a U.S. national team regular, missed his second-straight game for the club because of a groin injury.

Nashville (7-1-1), which won 2-1 at Charlotte on April 11, remains atop the Eastern Conference with 22 points.

Mukhtar finished from the center of the box off an assist from Ahmed Qasem in the 19th minute. Qasem added a goal of his own in the 25th minute, scoring from the right side of the box to give Nashville a 2-0 lead.

Morrison Agyemang scored with a header off a cross from Ashley Westwood, his second goal in as many matches, in the 42nd to make it 2-1 at halftime.

Surridge extended Nashville’s lead in the 60th minute with a shot from outside the box. Charlotte responded in the 68th minute as Pep Biel scored from distance to pull within one.

Surridge sealed the match in the 74th minute, finishing from the center of the box off an assist from Mukhtar.

Nashville controlled the match throughout, finishing with a 14-7 advantage in shots and a 7-2 edge in shots on goal while holding 59.3% possession.

Kristijan Kahlina made three saves for Charlotte (4-4-2).

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