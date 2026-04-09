Sun acquire Diamond Miller from Wings for Rayah Marshall in swap of frontcourt players

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings traded Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun for Rayah Marshall on Thursday in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings traded Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun for Rayah Marshall on Thursday in a swap of frontcourt players.

It’s the second time that Miller, the No. 2 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2023 WNBA draft, has been traded in less than a year. The Wings acquired Miller from the Lynx last August.

The 25-year-old Miller averaged 3.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15 games for the Wings, who tied Chicago for the league’s worst record last season at 10-34. Her career averages are 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Marshall was the last pick of the second round at No. 25 overall last year and averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 15 games for the Sun, who finished just one game better than Dallas and Chicago.

The Wings have the No. 1 pick in Monday’s draft after getting Paige Bueckers in that spot last year. Bueckers was honored as rookie of the year after averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

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