Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 28
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
2 p.m.
NBATV — JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire vs. Club Africain Tunisia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal Bratislava, Slovakia
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Detroit at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
8:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Texas
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5
8 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 5
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 5
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Anaheim at Edmonton, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Anaheim at Edmonton, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Damac FC at Al Hilal
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal – Leg 1
7 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, Round of 16
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres de la UANL at Nashville SC, Semifinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; WTA Singles Quarterfinals 1 & 2; ATP Round of 16; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; WTA Singles Quarterfinals 1 & 2; ATP Round of 16; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.