Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, April 28 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 2 p.m. NBATV — JCA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 28

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

2 p.m.

NBATV — JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire vs. Club Africain Tunisia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal Bratislava, Slovakia

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Detroit at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

8:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Texas

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5

8 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 5

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 5

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Anaheim at Edmonton, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Anaheim at Edmonton, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Damac FC at Al Hilal

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal – Leg 1

7 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, Round of 16

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres de la UANL at Nashville SC, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; WTA Singles Quarterfinals 1 & 2; ATP Round of 16; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; WTA Singles Quarterfinals 1 & 2; ATP Round of 16; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round

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