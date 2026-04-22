Sports on TV for Thursday, April 23

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Richmond
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee
8 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana Spring Game: From Bloomington, Ind.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Volvo China Open, Second Round, Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Latvia, Group A, Trenčín, Slovakia
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
6 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (6:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Atlanta, Game 3
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at Toronto, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NFL Draft: Round 1, Pittsburgh
ESPN — 2026 NFL Draft: Round 1, Pittsburgh
NFLN — 2026 NFL Draft: Round 1, Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Ottawa, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Los Angeles, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Los Angeles, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Wests
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.