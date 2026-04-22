Sports on TV for Thursday, April 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, April 23 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Richmond

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee

8 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana Spring Game: From Bloomington, Ind.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Volvo China Open, Second Round, Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Latvia, Group A, Trenčín, Slovakia

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (6:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Atlanta, Game 3

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at Toronto, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2026 NFL Draft: Round 1, Pittsburgh

ESPN — 2026 NFL Draft: Round 1, Pittsburgh

NFLN — 2026 NFL Draft: Round 1, Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Ottawa, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Los Angeles, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Los Angeles, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Wests

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

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