Sports on TV for Sunday, April 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, April 19 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MX2, Trentino, Italy

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MXGP, Trentino, Italy

1 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 14, Cleveland

5:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

BOWLING

4 p.m.

CW — PBA Tour: Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

1 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Texas at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Oregon

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, College Station, Texas

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Norman, Okla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

2 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Boston (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Arizona (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Atlanta at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Game 1

6:30 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Detroit, Game 1

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Detroit, Game 1

9 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 1

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 1

5:45 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 1

RODE0

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Billings, Mont.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: San Diego at Orlando

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