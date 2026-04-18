Sports on TV for Sunday, April 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MX2, Trentino, Italy
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MXGP, Trentino, Italy
1 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 14, Cleveland
5:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
BOWLING
4 p.m.
CW — PBA Tour: Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
1 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Texas at Georgia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Oregon
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, College Station, Texas
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Norman, Okla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
2 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Boston (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Arizona (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Atlanta at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Game 1
6:30 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Detroit, Game 1
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Detroit, Game 1
9 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 1
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 1
5:45 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 1
RODE0
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Billings, Mont.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: San Diego at Orlando
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