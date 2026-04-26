Sports on TV for Monday, April 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 27 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Alabama at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 27

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Tennessee

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Group B, Bratislava, Slovakia

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland (6:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 4

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, Game 4

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, Game 4

10:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Utah, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; WTA Singles Quarterfinals 1 & 2; ATP Round of 16; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; WTA Singles Quarterfinals 1 & 2; ATP Round of 16; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.