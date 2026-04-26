Sports on TV for Monday, April 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 27
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Tennessee
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Group B, Bratislava, Slovakia
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland (6:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 4
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, Game 4
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, Game 4
10:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Utah, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; WTA Singles Quarterfinals 1 & 2; ATP Round of 16; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; WTA Singles Quarterfinals 1 & 2; ATP Round of 16; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round
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