Sports on TV for Monday, April 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 13 COLLEGE GOLF 7 p.m. GOLF — Western Intercollegiate:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 13

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2026 WNBA Draft: Rounds 1 – 3, New York

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