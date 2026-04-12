Sports on TV for Monday, April 13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 13
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 WNBA Draft: Rounds 1 – 3, New York
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.