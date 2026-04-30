Sports on TV for Friday, May 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
3:35 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4:30 p.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — Maktown Flyers Nigeria vs. Club Africain Tunisia
1 p.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly Egypt vs. JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. Southern Cal, Dual 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. Florida St., Dual 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga vs. Stanford, Dual 3, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, Dual 4, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Texas, Dual 5, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Loyola Marymount, Dual 6, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tulane vs. UCLA, Dual 7, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Cal Poly, Dual 8, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Army, Semifinal
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Harvard vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Ithica, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate vs. Loyola (Md.), Semifinal, West Point, N.Y.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
6 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at UCLA
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Cadillac Championship, Second Round, Trump National Doral – Blue Monster Course, Miami
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
NBC — Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
NBCSN — Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Slovakia vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Bratislava, Slovakia
1 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Bratislava, Slovakia
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Tampa Bay (7:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Washington (joined in progress) (6:45 p.m.)
9:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — Kansas City at Seattle
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 6
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at Toronto, Game 6
9:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Houston, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 6
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 6
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Utah, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Leeds United
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Inter Toronto
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Napoli
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP – Live; ATP Semifinal 1; ATP Doubles Semifinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP – Live; ATP Semifinal 2
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Houston at Columbus
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