Sports on TV for Friday, May 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 1 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 6 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3:35 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4:30 p.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Maktown Flyers Nigeria vs. Club Africain Tunisia

1 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly Egypt vs. JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. Southern Cal, Dual 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. Florida St., Dual 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga vs. Stanford, Dual 3, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, Dual 4, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Texas, Dual 5, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Loyola Marymount, Dual 6, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tulane vs. UCLA, Dual 7, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Cal Poly, Dual 8, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Army, Semifinal

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Harvard vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Ithica, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate vs. Loyola (Md.), Semifinal, West Point, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cadillac Championship, Second Round, Trump National Doral – Blue Monster Course, Miami

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

NBC — Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

NBCSN — Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Slovakia vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Bratislava, Slovakia

1 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Bratislava, Slovakia

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Tampa Bay (7:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Washington (joined in progress) (6:45 p.m.)

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — Kansas City at Seattle

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 6

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at Toronto, Game 6

9:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Houston, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 6

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 6

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Utah, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Leeds United

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Inter Toronto

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Napoli

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP – Live; ATP Semifinal 1; ATP Doubles Semifinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP – Live; ATP Semifinal 2

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Columbus

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