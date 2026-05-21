DraftKings Promo Code: Score $100 Sign Up Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with the DraftKings promo code offer and get $100 in bonus bets after you wager $5 on Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Click here and wager on the Cavs or Knicks to get your bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 21st

New DraftKings customers can unlock a guaranteed $100 in bonus bets by placing a simple $5 wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup, or any other game on the NBA slate. To qualify for this offer, your initial wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. Because this is a guaranteed payout, you will receive the bonus no matter what happens with your qualifying bet.

The $100 reward is distributed as four individual $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to strategically spread their wagers across multiple games or player prop markets rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. These bonus bets expire after seven days, giving you a full week to capitalize on the NBA postseason action. Note that this offer is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers.

DraftKings NBA Promo Code On Cavs vs. Knicks

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +200 -245 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Bettors analyzing the total points market should note strong recent trends favoring high-scoring outcomes. The over has hit in five of the New York Knicks’ last seven games.

In the first completed game of this series, the New York Knicks overcame a 22-point 4th quarter deficit and secured a 115-104 overtime victory by leveraging a highly efficient offense. New York shot 48% from the field and capitalized on interior opportunities, logging 60 points in the paint. While the Cleveland Cavaliers managed a 40% field goal percentage and connected on 16 three-pointers, they struggled to counter New York’s dominance at the rim.

Advanced metrics from the postseason provide a clear explanation for New York’s advantage. The New York Knicks boast a massive 18.6 Net Rate and secure 55.9% of available rebounds. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers carry a 1.9 Net Rate and a 50.5% total rebound percentage. This precise statistical disparity materialized in the series opener, where New York leveraged a 65-55 rebounding edge.

Today’s MLB Slate

While the NBA playoffs command significant attention, bettors can also apply their bonus bets to today’s Major League Baseball action. If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio, today’s MLB slate features several notable matchups:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Register With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game requires a quick and logical process. Notably, no promo code needs to be manually entered during sign-up to activate the promotion.

Follow these exact steps to secure your bonus: