Sports on TV for Friday, April 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Richmond
10:20 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Hawthorn
4:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide
6 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
11 a.m.
NBATV — Club Africain Tunisia vs. ASC Ville de Dakar
2 p.m.
NBATV — FUS de Rabat Morocco vs. JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — UTSA at Tulane
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Huntington Beach, Calif.
1 p.m.
BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Championship, Huntington Beach, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Drexel at Virginia
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Kentucky
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Washington
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Volvo China Open, Third Round, Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Denmark, Group B, Bratislava, Slovakia
MLB BASEBALL
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — Philadelphia at Atlanta
8 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Houston (8:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at St. Louis (8:15 p.m.)
10:10 p.m.
APPLE TV — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Houston, Game 3
10:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: San Antonio at Portland, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Pittsburgh
ESPN — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Pittsburgh
NFLN — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Utah, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Sunderland
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at FC Supra du Québec
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — DC at Birmingham
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