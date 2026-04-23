Sports on TV for Friday, April 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, April 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Richmond

10:20 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Hawthorn

4:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide

6 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — Club Africain Tunisia vs. ASC Ville de Dakar

2 p.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat Morocco vs. JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — UTSA at Tulane

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Huntington Beach, Calif.

1 p.m.

BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Championship, Huntington Beach, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Drexel at Virginia

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Washington

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Volvo China Open, Third Round, Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Denmark, Group B, Bratislava, Slovakia

MLB BASEBALL

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — Philadelphia at Atlanta

8 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Houston (8:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at St. Louis (8:15 p.m.)

10:10 p.m.

APPLE TV — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Houston, Game 3

10:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: San Antonio at Portland, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ABC — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Pittsburgh

ESPN — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Pittsburgh

NFLN — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Utah, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Sunderland

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at FC Supra du Québec

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — DC at Birmingham

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