Bayern Munich finally receives Bundesliga trophy and celebrates

Bayern Munich finally got hold of the Bundesliga trophy after extending its goals record with a Harry Kane hat trick…

Bayern Munich finally got hold of the Bundesliga trophy after extending its goals record with a Harry Kane hat trick on Saturday.

Kane’s fourth hat trick this season lifted his tally to 36 goals — five shy of Robert Lewandowski’s league record from 2020-21 — in Bayern’s 5-1 rout of Cologne in the last round.

Tom Bischof and Nicolas Jackson also scored.

Bayern finished with 122 goals, easily surpassing the previous Bundesliga record haul of 101 by the 1971-72 Bayern team with the likes of Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller.

Leon Goretzka, who’s leaving the club after eight seasons, scored the goal that broke the record with five rounds still to play.

“We have a great group, a great togetherness, and to celebrate success with that is awesome,” Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said after his second league title with the club.

With the exception of Bayer Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten domestic season in 2024, Bayern has won every Bundesliga since Borussia Dortmund won back-to-back titles in 2012.

French winger Michael Olise, who chipped in 15 goals and set up 22 more over 32 appearances, was named Bundesliga player of the season on Saturday, which turned into a day of celebration for the Bavarian powerhouse.

Vincent Kompany’s team wrapped up the title with four rounds to spare but the players had to wait until Saturday before getting their hands on the “salad bowl” trophy.

Manuel Neuer, the captain who extended his contract with the club for another year on Friday, gave the trophy to Goretzka to hoist skyward, prompting an explosion of confetti and the ubiquitous Queen hit “We Are The Champions” to be blared as the celebrations got underway.

The traditional beer showers quickly followed as giant pitchers full of beer were brought to the field and anyone unfortunate enough to be dry became a target. Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano doused Kompany before the soaked coach managed to join his family members on the sideline.

“I’d say today it’s OK to celebrate a little,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. “Then we have a week and then we’ll be fully focused on the cup final.”

Bayern plays defending champion Stuttgart in the German Cup final in Berlin’s Olympiastadion next Saturday.

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