Sports on TV for April 18 – 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 18
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:20 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Adelaide
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at North Melbourne
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: Tide 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 14, Cleveland
4 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5:10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
7 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan Spring Game: From Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Fort Champaign, Ill.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Lafayette at Boston U.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Duke
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins
5 p.m.
ACCN — Colgate at Syracuse
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oklahoma St.
4 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Georgia
6 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
9:30 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon Team Invitational: From Eugene, Ore.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
4 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Third Round, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Athletics (joined in progress) (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Texas at Seattle (7:15 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Cleveland, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1
6 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Houston at L.A. Lakers, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Ottawa at Carolina, Game 1
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Queens Park Rangers at Millwall
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Brentford FC
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at TSG Hoffenheim
10 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United
USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Charleston
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Toluca at Club América
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — 2027 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain vs. Ukraine, Group A3 – League A, Córdoba, Spain
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Semifinals
UFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — St. Louis at DC
4 p.m.
FOX — Orlando at Birmingham
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
USA — League One Volleyball Playoff: Salt Lake vs. Austin, Championship – Match 2, Long Beach, Calif.
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MX2, Trentino, Italy
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MXGP, Trentino, Italy
1 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 14, Cleveland
5:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
BOWLING
4 p.m.
CW — PBA Tour: Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
1 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Texas at Georgia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Oregon
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, College Station, Texas
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Norman, Okla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
2 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Boston (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Arizona (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Atlanta at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1
6:30 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Detroit, Game 1
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Detroit, Game 1
9 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 1
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 1
5:45 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 1
RODE0
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Billings, Mont.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: San Diego at Orlando
_____
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