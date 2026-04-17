Sports on TV for April 18 – 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:20 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:20 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Adelaide

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: Tide 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 14, Cleveland

4 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5:10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

7 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan Spring Game: From Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Fort Champaign, Ill.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Lafayette at Boston U.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Duke

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins

5 p.m.

ACCN — Colgate at Syracuse

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oklahoma St.

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Georgia

6 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

9:30 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon Team Invitational: From Eugene, Ore.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Third Round, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Athletics (joined in progress) (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Texas at Seattle (7:15 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Cleveland, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Houston at L.A. Lakers, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Ottawa at Carolina, Game 1

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Queens Park Rangers at Millwall

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Brentford FC

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at TSG Hoffenheim

10 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United

USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Charleston

NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Toluca at Club América

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — 2027 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain vs. Ukraine, Group A3 – League A, Córdoba, Spain

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Semifinals

UFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at DC

4 p.m.

FOX — Orlando at Birmingham

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

USA — League One Volleyball Playoff: Salt Lake vs. Austin, Championship – Match 2, Long Beach, Calif.

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MX2, Trentino, Italy

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MXGP, Trentino, Italy

1 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 14, Cleveland

5:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

BOWLING

4 p.m.

CW — PBA Tour: Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

1 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Texas at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Oregon

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, College Station, Texas

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Norman, Okla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

2 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Boston (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Arizona (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Atlanta at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1

6:30 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Detroit, Game 1

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Detroit, Game 1

9 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 1

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 1

5:45 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 1

RODE0

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Billings, Mont.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: San Diego at Orlando

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.