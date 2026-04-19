NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 12½ (213½) Philadelphia at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (215½) Phoenix at DETROIT 8½…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 12½ (213½) Philadelphia at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (215½) Phoenix at DETROIT 8½ (219½) Orlando at SAN ANTONIO 11 (221½) Portland

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -153 Kansas City +128 Baltimore -118 at CLEVELAND -102 at ATHLETICS -157 Chicago White Sox +131 at SEATTLE -143 Texas +120 at BOSTON -143 Detroit +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -142 at WASHINGTON +120 Milwaukee -112 at MIAMI -107 at CHICAGO CUBS -132 N.Y Mets +112 LA Dodgers -293 at COLORADO +236 at PHILADELPHIA -120 Atlanta +101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -115 at PITTSBURGH -104 at HOUSTON -148 St. Louis +124 at MINNESOTA -125 Cincinnati +105 San Diego -113 at LA ANGELS -106 Toronto -111 at ARIZONA -108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -277 Los Angeles +224 at TAMPA BAY -190 Montreal +158 at BUFFALO -168 Boston +141 at VEGAS -153 Utah +128

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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