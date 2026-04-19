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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 19, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 12½ (213½) Philadelphia
at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (215½) Phoenix
at DETROIT (219½) Orlando
at SAN ANTONIO 11 (221½) Portland

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -153 Kansas City +128
Baltimore -118 at CLEVELAND -102
at ATHLETICS -157 Chicago White Sox +131
at SEATTLE -143 Texas +120
at BOSTON -143 Detroit +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -142 at WASHINGTON +120
Milwaukee -112 at MIAMI -107
at CHICAGO CUBS -132 N.Y Mets +112
LA Dodgers -293 at COLORADO +236
at PHILADELPHIA -120 Atlanta +101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -115 at PITTSBURGH -104
at HOUSTON -148 St. Louis +124
at MINNESOTA -125 Cincinnati +105
San Diego -113 at LA ANGELS -106
Toronto -111 at ARIZONA -108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -277 Los Angeles +224
at TAMPA BAY -190 Montreal +158
at BUFFALO -168 Boston +141
at VEGAS -153 Utah +128

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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