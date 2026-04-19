NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 12½ (213½) Philadelphia at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (215½) Phoenix at DETROIT 8½…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|12½
|(213½)
|Philadelphia
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|14½
|(215½)
|Phoenix
|at DETROIT
|8½
|(219½)
|Orlando
|at SAN ANTONIO
|11
|(221½)
|Portland
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-153
|Kansas City
|+128
|Baltimore
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at ATHLETICS
|-157
|Chicago White Sox
|+131
|at SEATTLE
|-143
|Texas
|+120
|at BOSTON
|-143
|Detroit
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|Milwaukee
|-112
|at MIAMI
|-107
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-132
|N.Y Mets
|+112
|LA Dodgers
|-293
|at COLORADO
|+236
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-120
|Atlanta
|+101
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|St. Louis
|+124
|at MINNESOTA
|-125
|Cincinnati
|+105
|San Diego
|-113
|at LA ANGELS
|-106
|Toronto
|-111
|at ARIZONA
|-108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-277
|Los Angeles
|+224
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|Montreal
|+158
|at BUFFALO
|-168
|Boston
|+141
|at VEGAS
|-153
|Utah
|+128
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.