MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -135 Baltimore +113 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Kansas City +149…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -135 Baltimore +113 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Kansas City +149 at BOSTON -128 Detroit +108 at SEATTLE -130 Texas +109 at ATHLETICS -159 Chicago White Sox +133

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -152 N.Y Mets +128 Atlanta -116 at PHILADELPHIA -103 San Francisco -154 at WASHINGTON +130 Milwaukee -115 at MIAMI -104 LA Dodgers -314 at COLORADO +251

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -126 Tampa Bay +106 at MINNESOTA -174 Cincinnati +145 at HOUSTON -141 St. Louis +119 at LA ANGELS -133 San Diego +112 at ARIZONA -134 Toronto +113

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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