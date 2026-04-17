MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -135 Baltimore +113 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Kansas City +149…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-135
|Baltimore
|+113
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-178
|Kansas City
|+149
|at BOSTON
|-128
|Detroit
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Texas
|+109
|at ATHLETICS
|-159
|Chicago White Sox
|+133
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-152
|N.Y Mets
|+128
|Atlanta
|-116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-103
|San Francisco
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at MIAMI
|-104
|LA Dodgers
|-314
|at COLORADO
|+251
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-126
|Tampa Bay
|+106
|at MINNESOTA
|-174
|Cincinnati
|+145
|at HOUSTON
|-141
|St. Louis
|+119
|at LA ANGELS
|-133
|San Diego
|+112
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Toronto
|+113
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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