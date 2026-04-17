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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 17, 2026, 11:41 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -135 Baltimore +113
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Kansas City +149
at BOSTON -128 Detroit +108
at SEATTLE -130 Texas +109
at ATHLETICS -159 Chicago White Sox +133

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -152 N.Y Mets +128
Atlanta -116 at PHILADELPHIA -103
San Francisco -154 at WASHINGTON +130
Milwaukee -115 at MIAMI -104
LA Dodgers -314 at COLORADO +251

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -126 Tampa Bay +106
at MINNESOTA -174 Cincinnati +145
at HOUSTON -141 St. Louis +119
at LA ANGELS -133 San Diego +112
at ARIZONA -134 Toronto +113

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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