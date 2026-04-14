MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -121 Kansas City +102 at N.Y YANKEES -185 LA Angels…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -121 Kansas City +102 at N.Y YANKEES -185 LA Angels +154 Tampa Bay -140 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +118 Boston -136 at MINNESOTA +114 Texas -120 at ATHLETICS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -187 Washington +155 at PHILADELPHIA -141 Chicago Cubs +118 San Francisco -113 at CINCINNATI -106 at ATLANTA -160 Miami +134 at LA DODGERS -203 N.Y Mets +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -148 Arizona +124 at MILWAUKEE -125 Toronto +105 Cleveland -120 at ST. LOUIS +100 at HOUSTON -189 Colorado +157 Seattle -121 at SAN DIEGO +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y ISLANDERS -140 Carolina +118 at COLUMBUS -136 Washington +115 at BOSTON -142 New Jersey +119 Montreal -193 at PHILADELPHIA +161 Anaheim -132 at MINNESOTA +110 at UTAH -189 Winnipeg +157 Colorado -146 at CALGARY +122 at ST. LOUIS -144 Pittsburgh +120 Los Angeles -157 at VANCOUVER +132

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.