MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-121
|Kansas City
|+102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-185
|LA Angels
|+154
|Tampa Bay
|-140
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+118
|Boston
|-136
|at MINNESOTA
|+114
|Texas
|-120
|at ATHLETICS
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-187
|Washington
|+155
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-141
|Chicago Cubs
|+118
|San Francisco
|-113
|at CINCINNATI
|-106
|at ATLANTA
|-160
|Miami
|+134
|at LA DODGERS
|-203
|N.Y Mets
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-148
|Arizona
|+124
|at MILWAUKEE
|-125
|Toronto
|+105
|Cleveland
|-120
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-189
|Colorado
|+157
|Seattle
|-121
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-140
|Carolina
|+118
|at COLUMBUS
|-136
|Washington
|+115
|at BOSTON
|-142
|New Jersey
|+119
|Montreal
|-193
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+161
|Anaheim
|-132
|at MINNESOTA
|+110
|at UTAH
|-189
|Winnipeg
|+157
|Colorado
|-146
|at CALGARY
|+122
|at ST. LOUIS
|-144
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|Los Angeles
|-157
|at VANCOUVER
|+132
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