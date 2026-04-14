Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 14, 2026, 11:41 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -121 Kansas City +102
at N.Y YANKEES -185 LA Angels +154
Tampa Bay -140 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +118
Boston -136 at MINNESOTA +114
Texas -120 at ATHLETICS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -187 Washington +155
at PHILADELPHIA -141 Chicago Cubs +118
San Francisco -113 at CINCINNATI -106
at ATLANTA -160 Miami +134
at LA DODGERS -203 N.Y Mets +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -148 Arizona +124
at MILWAUKEE -125 Toronto +105
Cleveland -120 at ST. LOUIS +100
at HOUSTON -189 Colorado +157
Seattle -121 at SAN DIEGO +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y ISLANDERS -140 Carolina +118
at COLUMBUS -136 Washington +115
at BOSTON -142 New Jersey +119
Montreal -193 at PHILADELPHIA +161
Anaheim -132 at MINNESOTA +110
at UTAH -189 Winnipeg +157
Colorado -146 at CALGARY +122
at ST. LOUIS -144 Pittsburgh +120
Los Angeles -157 at VANCOUVER +132

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up