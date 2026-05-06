DC man stabbed Wunder Garten bouncer after being turned away at last call, prosecutors say

An employee at the popular beer garden in Northeast D.C. was stabbed to death last Saturday, and security video captured the moments leading up to it, police and prosecutors said.

Wunder Garten, the big beer garden in D.C.'s NoMa neighborhood, is using its outdoor space to host socially distanced events. (Courtesy Wunder Garten) Wunder Garten, the big beer garden in D.C.'s NoMa neighborhood, is using its outdoor space to host socially distanced events. (Courtesy Wunder Garten) An employee at the popular Wunder Garten beer garden, in Northeast D.C., was stabbed to death last Saturday — and security video captured the moments leading up to it, police and prosecutors said.

Cadoza Simms, 50, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 45-year-old Marvin Urquhart, who was working the front door at Wunder Garten, located on First St. NE early Saturday morning.

Security video shows that Simms tried to get into the bar after last call and was turned away by Urquhart, according to charging documents. The two argued and Simms pushed Urquhart with his left hand before stabbing him several times with a switchblade, police said. Urquhart then pinned Simms to the ground while a witness called 911.

The video shows that at about 12:45 a.m., Urquhart stood up and backed away unsteadily. “He retrieved a shoe that had come off during the altercation, put it on, and appeared to begin recording the defendant, who remained on the ground,” according to police.

A few minutes later, back inside the club, Urquhart sat on a bar stool, looking at his phone, and then speaking on a FaceTime call. A witness told police that Urquhart didn’t realize he was stabbed.

Soon Urquhart, “began to lose consciousness, first leaning forward, then collapsing sideways to the floor,” landing on his back, facing up.

Urquhart was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

During the investigation, police report recovering a switch blade from the front of the club. Authorities believe it was Simms’.

A witness told police that two weeks earlier, Simms had unsuccessfully tried to get into the club after last call.

After his first appearance in court Tuesday, he’s being held without bond until a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 14.

Court records show that 30 years earlier, in 1996, Simms was charged in the District with first-degree murder while armed. He pleaded guilty to a lesser offense and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Wunder Garten has temporarily closed in light of Urquhart’s death.

In a statement on Instagram, Wunder Garden said he was a “beloved member of our team,” and thanked the community for their understanding and support.

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