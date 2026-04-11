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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 11, 2026, 11:41 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -118 at TORONTO -101
at KANSAS CITY -195 Chicago White Sox +161
N.Y Yankees -192 at TAMPA BAY +159
at SEATTLE -151 Houston +127

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -134 Arizona +114
at CHICAGO CUBS -147 Pittsburgh +123
at MILWAUKEE -181 Washington +150
at SAN DIEGO -166 Colorado +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -142 Miami +120
at CINCINNATI -136 LA Angels +115
at N.Y METS -160 Athletics +135
Boston -136 at ST. LOUIS +115
San Francisco -120 at BALTIMORE +100
Cleveland -119 at ATLANTA -100
at LA DODGERS -190 Texas +158

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +100
Ottawa -132 at N.Y ISLANDERS +110
at PITTSBURGH -127 Washington +106
at LOS ANGELES -121 Edmonton +101
Minnesota -131 at NASHVILLE +109
at UTAH -131 Carolina +110
St. Louis -142 at CHICAGO +119
at DETROIT -141 New Jersey +118
at DALLAS -193 N.Y Rangers +160
at SEATTLE -135 Calgary +113
at MONTREAL -135 Columbus +113
at TORONTO -130 Florida +109
at WINNIPEG -131 Philadelphia +109
at COLORADO -134 Vegas +112
at SAN JOSE -219 Vancouver +180

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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