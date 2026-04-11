MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -118 at TORONTO -101 at KANSAS CITY -195 Chicago White Sox…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -118 at TORONTO -101 at KANSAS CITY -195 Chicago White Sox +161 N.Y Yankees -192 at TAMPA BAY +159 at SEATTLE -151 Houston +127

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -134 Arizona +114 at CHICAGO CUBS -147 Pittsburgh +123 at MILWAUKEE -181 Washington +150 at SAN DIEGO -166 Colorado +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -142 Miami +120 at CINCINNATI -136 LA Angels +115 at N.Y METS -160 Athletics +135 Boston -136 at ST. LOUIS +115 San Francisco -120 at BALTIMORE +100 Cleveland -119 at ATLANTA -100 at LA DODGERS -190 Texas +158

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +100 Ottawa -132 at N.Y ISLANDERS +110 at PITTSBURGH -127 Washington +106 at LOS ANGELES -121 Edmonton +101 Minnesota -131 at NASHVILLE +109 at UTAH -131 Carolina +110 St. Louis -142 at CHICAGO +119 at DETROIT -141 New Jersey +118 at DALLAS -193 N.Y Rangers +160 at SEATTLE -135 Calgary +113 at MONTREAL -135 Columbus +113 at TORONTO -130 Florida +109 at WINNIPEG -131 Philadelphia +109 at COLORADO -134 Vegas +112 at SAN JOSE -219 Vancouver +180

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