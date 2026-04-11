MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -118 at TORONTO -101 at KANSAS CITY -195 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-118
|at TORONTO
|-101
|at KANSAS CITY
|-195
|Chicago White Sox
|+161
|N.Y Yankees
|-192
|at TAMPA BAY
|+159
|at SEATTLE
|-151
|Houston
|+127
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-134
|Arizona
|+114
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-147
|Pittsburgh
|+123
|at MILWAUKEE
|-181
|Washington
|+150
|at SAN DIEGO
|-166
|Colorado
|+140
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|at CINCINNATI
|-136
|LA Angels
|+115
|at N.Y METS
|-160
|Athletics
|+135
|Boston
|-136
|at ST. LOUIS
|+115
|San Francisco
|-120
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|Cleveland
|-119
|at ATLANTA
|-100
|at LA DODGERS
|-190
|Texas
|+158
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+100
|Ottawa
|-132
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|+110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-127
|Washington
|+106
|at LOS ANGELES
|-121
|Edmonton
|+101
|Minnesota
|-131
|at NASHVILLE
|+109
|at UTAH
|-131
|Carolina
|+110
|St. Louis
|-142
|at CHICAGO
|+119
|at DETROIT
|-141
|New Jersey
|+118
|at DALLAS
|-193
|N.Y Rangers
|+160
|at SEATTLE
|-135
|Calgary
|+113
|at MONTREAL
|-135
|Columbus
|+113
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Florida
|+109
|at WINNIPEG
|-131
|Philadelphia
|+109
|at COLORADO
|-134
|Vegas
|+112
|at SAN JOSE
|-219
|Vancouver
|+180
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