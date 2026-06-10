World Tour Libema Open Results

Wednesday At Autotron Convention Center Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: $283,347 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At Autotron Convention Center

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: $283,347

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Libema Open at Autotron Convention Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Maia Lumsden, Britain, and Isabelle Haverlag, Netherlands, def. Aldila Sutjiadi and Janice Tjen (2), Indonesia, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.

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