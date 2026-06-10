World Tour Libema Open Results

Wednesday
At Autotron Convention Center
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: $283,347
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Libema Open at Autotron Convention Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Maia Lumsden, Britain, and Isabelle Haverlag, Netherlands, def. Aldila Sutjiadi and Janice Tjen (2), Indonesia, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.
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