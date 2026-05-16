Wilson leads Las Vegas against Atlanta after 45-point game

Las Vegas Aces (3-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-0) Atlanta; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas…

Las Vegas Aces (3-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-0)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Atlanta Dream after A’ja Wilson’s 45-point game in the Aces’ 101-94 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Atlanta went 30-14 overall with a 16-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Dream averaged 84.4 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Las Vegas finished 30-14 overall a season ago while going 13-9 on the road. The Aces shot 43.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg).

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