Splash Sports Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Final Four Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New daily fantasy players can sign up with Splash Sports promo code WTOP50 and secure a $50 deposit match. Start with a $50 bonus and a 100% QuickPicks boost on the NCAA Tournament this weekend. Click here to start signing up.

It’s important to note that this offer applies to a wide range of sports, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the Final Four on Saturday. Splash Sports will raise the bar for players with this $50 deposit match. Start making picks on UConn-Illinois or Michigan-Arizona with this exclusive promo.

Click here to redeem Splash Sports promo code WTOP50 and secure a $50 deposit match ($20 minimum deposit) and a 100% QuickPicks boost.

Splash Sports Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 Deposit Match

Splash Sports Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $50 ($20 Minimum Deposit) + 100% QuickPicks Boost Bonus Last Verified On April 4, 2026

This is a straightforward offer that puts the power in the hands of the players. Create a new account on Splash Sports and start with a cash deposit. New users will need to make a minimum deposit of $20. This promo will trigger a 100% deposit match up to $50.

Additionally, this offer comes with a 100% QuickPicks boost. Splash Sports will provide new players with multiple ways to win. Whether you are making picks on the Final Four or the NBA this weekend, there should be something for everyone. There is no shortage of options available.

Final Four Preview

The Final Four features four heavy hitters in college basketball. The first game of the night features UConn looking for its third championship in four years. Meanwhile, Illinois’ dominant front line should cause issues for the Huskies. Both of these teams feature tons of star power and depth, which should make for a close matchup.

The second game of the night will see the two remaining No. 1 seeds square off. Michigan and Arizona have won every game up to this point by double digits. Yaxel Lendeborg is leading the charge for the Wolverines, averaging 21.0 points per game on 50% from three-point range in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona will have to figure out how to slow him down to knock off Michigan.

How to Register With Splash Sports Promo Code WTOP50

Creating a new account on Splash Sports is a quick and hassle-free process. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Follow these instructions to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process, including here .

. Make sure to input promo code WTOP50 to unlock this offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $20 in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Players will receive a 100% first deposit match up to $50.

This offer also comes with a 100% QuickPicks boost.

New players who take advantage of this opportunity will receive bonuses and the QuickPicks boost in time for the Final Four action on Saturday.