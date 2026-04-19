Sociedad’s Matarazzo: The American coach who studied math at Columbia and grew up watching Maradona

MADRID (AP) — A 48-year-old American coach who studied mathematics at Columbia and grew up watching Diego Maradona play for…

MADRID (AP) — A 48-year-old American coach who studied mathematics at Columbia and grew up watching Diego Maradona play for Napoli is now part of the history of Spanish club Real Sociedad in the Basque Country.

Pellegrino “Rino” Matarazzo led Sociedad to its fourth Copa del Rey title on Saturday with a penalty-shootout win over Atletico Madrid.

It was the first career title for the coach who left the United States to try to play soccer professionally and ended up becoming a manager in Germany.

“Just the feeling you have of ‘wow, wow, this happened, we did it, we did it,’” said Matarazzo, who in less than four months took Sociedad from near the relegation zone in the Spanish league to lifting the prestigious Copa del Rey trophy.

The New Jersey-born coach was hired in December when Sociedad was two points above the relegation zone. He guided it back to safety and to its title run in the Copa in what he called “an unbelievable journey.”

“If you think about all the games that we played, every game has been very very special since I arrived and I think we finished with a very special game,” the soft-spoken Matarazzo said. “Wow, wow…”

Matarazzo downplayed his role in the team’s turnaround and credited his players’ talent and character for the improvement and the title run in the Copa.

“I’m very grateful to be manager of this club, very very grateful,” Matarazzo said. “Being part of its history now is, of course, something special, and I’m also very grateful to have this team, these players, this staff, this club. It’s a product of the work we’ve done together in the past weeks.”

Italian roots

Matarazzo is from an Italian family whose parents met in the United States after emigrating to the country for work.

Matarazzo’s first language was Italian before he went to school. He used to watch Serie A matches on a small television in his father’s bedroom during the time that Argentina great Maradona played for Napoli.

In an interview with Sociedad’s TV channel, Matarazzo said he was always passionate about soccer even though the sport was far from popular while he grew up in the United States.

Before moving to Germany to try to play, Matarazzo earned a degree in mathematics from Columbia University, which he said has helped him as a coach even though he knows that the job is about people and not just numbers.

Career in Germany

Matarazzo, a defender, first tried to play in Italy but ended returning to the United States after what he called broken promises by agents. He was then invited by a friend to go to Germany, where he moved in his early 20s without knowing a word of German. He ended up staying and working in the country for 25 years.

Matarazzo started playing in the fourth division and eventually moved into coaching with Nuremberg’s reserves and youth sides. He was an assistant to Julian Nagelsmann when both were at Hoffenheim in 2018, then landed the Stuttgart job in December 2019. He steered the club back to the Bundesliga at the first attempt and guided it to a commendable finish in his first top-flight season.

He was fired by Stuttgart in late 2022 and about four months later was hired by Hoffenheim, where he stayed until the end of 2024, when he was let go following a disappointing season.

Matarazzo got off to a great start in Spain, and he hoped it could be “just the beginning” of a long and successful stint for him and the club.

“I hope that we continue to stay ambitious because we still have seven games left in La Liga and we can do more,” he said. “I’m not done yet, and hopefully we are not done yet.”

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