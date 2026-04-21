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Soccer player has surgery for life-threatening injuries from stabbing in Denmark

The Associated Press

April 21, 2026, 6:48 AM

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Danish soccer club Midtjylland said Tuesday its 19-year-old player Alamara Djabi was stabbed and had surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Djabi had two surgeries and is now in a stable condition after being woken from an induced coma, the club said about the stabbing incident in its hometown Herning at the weekend.

Midtjylland said it will not make further comment while police are investigating and talking to witnesses.

Djabi, who is from Guinea-Bissau, played one game this season for the Danish league title chaser, in the Europa League qualifying playoffs in August.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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