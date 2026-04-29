Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Snag $100 NBA, NHL Postseason Deposit Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the Sleeper promo code WTOP gives you the flexibility to choose between two no-brainer daily fantasy offers for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason action. Get a $20 bonus or a $100 deposit match when you click here and sign up.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP For NBA, NHL Action

Before building your entries, it is essential to understand the mechanics of this sign-up promotion. Getting started requires a simple strategic choice, and optimizing your initial deposit will give you maximum flexibility to target value on tonight’s slate.

Here is a structural breakdown of the welcome offer:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Sleeper Promo Code Choose a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified April 29th, 2026

Eligible new Sleeper customers must choose between two distinct promotional structures to use on the upcoming postseason slate. When you register and make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10, you can opt for an instant $20 bonus to jumpstart your daily fantasy action.

Alternatively, users looking to maximize their initial capital can select the 100% deposit match, which scales up to $100. Because you cannot claim both rewards, it is important to select the option that best aligns with your long-term bankroll management strategy. Please note that this exclusive offer is strictly available for new users who meet the standard age requirements and are physically located in a participating jurisdiction.

Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to deploy your bonus capital on tonight’s postseason slate, targeting the points markets for high-usage stars is a sound recipe for success:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 23.9 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 27.9 27.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 20.9 23.5 Alperen Sengun Los Angeles Lakers 20.4 22.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 22.2 21.5

When analyzing the board, Cade Cunningham presents a highly logical target. The Detroit Pistons guard has been a scoring machine in the series, averaging an outstanding 29.5 points per game after scoring 23.9 per game in the regular season. His points line is set at 28.5 against the Orlando Magic. Given his elite 36.5% usage rate and 23 field goal attempts per game, Cunningham commands the raw volume necessary to challenge this line.

Donovan Mitchell faces a slightly inflated projection. Averaging 24.2 points per game in this series for the Cleveland Cavaliers, his line is elevated to 27.5 points against the Toronto Raptors.

Conversely, LeBron James carries a 23.5 points line into a matchup against the Houston Rockets compared to his 21.5 series scoring average. However, James has operated as an elite facilitator recently, boasting an impressive 35:21 assist-to-turnover ratio. This underlying metric suggests his current value might lean heavily toward distribution rather than pure scoring.

Finally, the data indicates highly efficient lines for Alperen Sengun and Paolo Banchero, both priced incredibly close to their series averages. Sengun averaged 22.8 points in the first four games with a 22.5 line against Los Angeles, while Banchero enters with a 21.5 points prop—just a half-point above his 21-point series average—ahead of his matchup against Detroit.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA commands significant attention, the Sleeper platform allows you to diversify your portfolio across other major markets. Users can also utilize their promotional funds on tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. The current slate includes:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Utah Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Steps To Activate Your Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

To finalize your entries, you will need to properly claim this exclusive welcome offer. Follow these steps to ensure you secure your selected bonus:

Register a New Account: Click here to create a new account. You will be required to submit standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your geolocation eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must input promo code WTOP to qualify for the promotion. Select Your Offer and Deposit: Choose whether you want the $20 flat bonus or the 100% deposit match. Once your account is verified, use a secure payment method to fund your wallet. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for either promotion.

Optimizing Your Deposit Match If you elect to utilize the deposit match rather than the $20 bonus, it is vital to remember that Sleeper applies the 100% match strictly to your first deposit. You are not required to deposit the maximum $100 to receive a match; Sleeper will match your initial funding amount up to that $100 cap. For example, a $50 initial deposit yields a $50 match, while a $100 deposit maximizes the promotional value.