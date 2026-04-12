Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get a $120 MLB, Masters and NBA Picks on Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than stepping up to the plate with house money. We have a fantastic opportunity for new users to lock in the Sleeper promo code WTOP here and instantly boost their bankroll. Designed exclusively for new players, this welcome offer grants a guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus when you make a minimum deposit of $10, plus it features a 100% deposit match up to $100.

That means we can secure up to $120 in total bonus funds ahead of the next MLB game. Whether you want to use your promo funds on the New York Yankees at the Tampa Bay Rays or the Texas Rangers visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, this is the perfect way to build your daily fantasy strategy.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for MLB Action

I always recommend having extra funds in your account when looking at compelling matchups. Before we start handicapping our daily fantasy entries, review the essential details of this welcome bonus in the quick-reference table below:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 12, 2026

To fully unlock this offer, new Sleeper customers must meet their jurisdiction’s legal age requirements and be located in a participating state. The mechanics of the welcome package are straightforward: by registering and making a minimum first deposit of $10, you instantly receive a guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus.

Additionally, Sleeper will match your initial deposit 100% up to $100. To maximize the value of this promotion, a $100 deposit equips your new account with a combined $120 in bonus funds to deploy across the diamond.

With a bolstered bankroll, we will have plenty of flexibility to explore the MLB slate. You can use your promo funds to back starting pitcher Zac Gallen as his 8-7 Arizona Diamondbacks face off against Andrew Painter and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alternatively, you might target the AL East clash at Tropicana Field, where Cam Schlittler and the 8-6 New York Yankees challenge Drew Rasmussen and the 7-7 Tampa Bay Rays. Whether you are focusing on the early afternoon games or saving your bonus to key in on the primetime pitching duel between Jacob deGrom and Roki Sasaki at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, this welcome offer ensures we start our journey with a major advantage.

MLB Projections for Sunday

Putting your bonus funds into action is simple when you look at the wealth of player props available. I’m placing these specific wagers based on how the matchups are shaping up. Below is a snapshot of the consensus odds for today’s biggest stars, focusing on strikeout props for our highlighted starting pitchers and hit props for the top sluggers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Zac Gallen N/A Over +108 / Under -139 Andrew Painter N/A Over -124 / Under -106 Bryce Harper Over -252 / Under +183 N/A Ketel Marte Over -246 / Under +179 N/A Corbin Carroll Over -251 / Under +184 N/A Kyle Schwarber Over -172 / Under +129 N/A Shohei Ohtani Over -242 / Under +176 N/A Aaron Judge Over -251 / Under +182 N/A Corey Seager Over -231 / Under +169 N/A Matt Olson Over -182 / Under +136 N/A

When analyzing the starting pitchers for the Diamondbacks-Phillies matchup, the data points in opposite directions. Zac Gallen has logged 15 innings pitched this season, yielding a surprisingly low 5.4 K/9 rate. Consequently, backing the under on his strikeout prop (-139) is the logical play. On the other side, Andrew Painter boasts a much stronger 8.679 K/9 rate across 9.1 innings of work, making his strikeout over (-124) an appealing option with a real chance for a nice pay day.

At the plate, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has tallied 15 hits across 53 at-bats for a solid .283 average. Given his consistent contact, oddsmakers heavily favor him to go over his hits prop (-242). Meanwhile, Aaron Judge enters his matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays with a slightly underwhelming .212 average (11 hits in 52 at-bats). Despite the sluggish start, the data and consensus odds (-251) still strongly suggest he will go over and secure at least one hit tonight.

Beyond the Diamond: NBA and The Masters

We’re in this together, which means I want you to know exactly how far your bankroll can stretch. You aren’t just limited to baseball; you can also use this Sleeper bonus to make picks on NBA players and golfers at the Masters.

It’s the perfect opportunity to diversify your daily fantasy entries by combining MLB hit props with golf or basketball projections, giving you multiple ways to chase those bigger payouts.

How to Activate Your Sleeper Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process, but understanding the mechanics is crucial so we don’t leave any money on the table before the first pitch.

To get started, create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. During this registration process, Sleeper promo code WTOP is required to lock in your eligibility for the welcome package.

Once your account is successfully registered, head to the cashier to make your initial deposit. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure methods to activate the guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus. However, you need to strategize your initial funding, as your first deposit is the exact amount that Sleeper will match.

If you make the minimum $10 deposit, you trigger the $20 bonus and receive a $10 match—but you will miss out on potential bonus funds. Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you receive the maximum $120 value of the Sleeper bonus ($100 match plus the $20 sign-up bonus). That said, the offer is highly flexible. You do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the match; that is simply the maximum cap. For example, if you deposit $50, you will get $50 matched.

Once your deposit clears and your bonus funds hit your account, you are officially ready to build your daily fantasy entries.