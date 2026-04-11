Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get a $120 Bonus for the MLB, UFC and Masters Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of standard moneyline bets and want to build fantasy slips with a real chance at a nice pay day, we need to talk about the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Strictly available for new users who register here , this welcome offer hands you a $20 bonus just for signing up and making a minimum deposit of $10, along with a 100% deposit match up to $100. That gives you up to $120 in total bonus value to play with.

You can use this extra bankroll right away on the upcoming April 11 matchup at Great American Ball Park between the Los Angeles Angels (7-7) and the Cincinnati Reds (8-6), or any other game on today’s MLB slate. Whether you are targeting the diamond, or even looking to handicap action in the UFC and the Masters, this welcome offer equips you with the perfect head start.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for MLB Picks

Before you lock in your picks for today’s slate, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer and what you need to claim it:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 11, 2026

For new Sleeper customers looking to maximize their bankroll, there is nothing better than playing with house money. By signing up and dropping in at least 10 bucks, you automatically unlock a $20 bonus. But the real value comes from the 100% deposit match up to $100, pushing your total potential bonus value to $120. Just remember, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state to jump in.

This two-part bonus is perfectly timed for an action-packed slate. I love having ultimate flexibility, whether I am backing George Klassen and the Angels against Brandon Williamson and the Reds, or taking swings on the American League East showdown as Max Fried and the 8-5 New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Let’s not forget the late-night matchup between the Texas Rangers (7-6) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3) at Dodger Stadium, or the Cleveland Guardians (8-6) taking on the Atlanta Braves (9-5) at Truist Park. You can even take this bonus over to the octagon for the UFC or the greens for the Masters!

MLB Projections for Saturday

With your Sleeper welcome bonus secured, it is time to build a winning slip. To help you move past those basic wagers, I have pulled the consensus odds for some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight. I am focusing on strikeout props for our starting pitchers and hit props for the batters to give us some solid anchor legs.

Player Hits (Over / Under) Strikeouts (Over / Under) Shohei Ohtani (LAD) -240 / +175 N/A Aaron Judge (NYY) +183 / -255 N/A Mike Trout (LAA) -184 / +138 N/A Elly De La Cruz (CIN) -190 / +142 N/A Corey Seager (TEX) -198 / +148 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) -252 / +183 N/A Jose Ramirez (CLE) +181 / -253 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) -181 / +135 N/A Max Fried (NYY) N/A -102 / -128 Jack Leiter (TEX) N/A -100 / -130

When handicapping these props, I am looking for clear data trends to guide our strategy. Shohei Ohtani stands out as an absolute lock for an anchor leg. He is hitting .265 with 13 hits on the year, and the odds heavily favor the over (-240) against the Rangers. On the flip side, fading a superstar can feel intimidating, but the numbers do not lie. Aaron Judge faces steep odds for a hit (+183) against the Rays. With his slow start and .224 batting average, backing the under (-255) could be the play.

On the mound, Max Fried brings a modest 6.30 K/9 rate over 20 innings into his matchup, making the under (-128) a possible play. Meanwhile, Rangers starter Jack Leiter is flashing a massive 13.91 K/9 rate across 11 innings. However, Sleeper still favors his under (-130). Why? Because a tough Dodgers lineup is likely to limit his production.

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Ready to chase that bigger payout on tonight’s games? Whether you are betting on the Rangers visiting the Dodgers, the Guardians taking on the Braves, or placing picks on the UFC and the Masters, activating your bonus is incredibly straightforward. Follow my step-by-step guide to claim your bankroll:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, you must enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a secure deposit using one of Sleeper’s available payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to trigger your flat $20 bonus.

Understanding the Deposit Match:

Here is the most important piece of strategy I can give you regarding the deposit match: Sleeper only matches your very first deposit. If you deposit the $10 minimum, you will only receive a $10 match. If you want to unlock the absolute maximum $120 value of this bonus, you need to make a first-time deposit of $100.

You are not forced to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the 100% deposit match—that is simply the ceiling Sleeper will cover. You have complete flexibility. If you choose to deposit $50, Sleeper matches that $50. Figure out your game plan and fund your account with your desired match amount right from the start.