Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get a $120 Bonus for NBA, Masters and MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Welcome to the trenches, folks. If you are looking to step up your fantasy strategy for tonight’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, I’ve got a play that starts before the game even tips off. New users can sign up here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to score a $120 bonus.

The strategy here is simple: register as a first-time player, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 to get an instant $20 bonus, and you will also unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100. By claiming this welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game, you can immediately put those bonus funds to work on player projections for tonight’s Lakers-Warriors matchup on Amazon Prime Video, or any other NBA game this week.

Plus, this bonus isn’t just for the hardwood. You can build your entries using NBA, MLB, and PGA picks—including placing wagers on golfers as they compete at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club. There is nothing better than diversifying your action for a real chance at a nice pay day.

Grab $120 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Let’s break down exactly what we are working with. Getting this welcome offer locked in is a straightforward process, giving us plenty of time to handicap the board and build our entries before tip-off.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 9, 2026

Listen, as long as you are a new Sleeper customer who meets the age requirements and is located in a participating state, you are set up for a lucrative head start. By registering a new account and dropping in that $10 minimum deposit, Sleeper automatically hands you a $20 sign-up bonus. But the real kicker is the 100% deposit match up to $100. They are effectively doubling your initial stake to use on your favorite picks.

I always tell my readers: extra capital means extra flexibility. With your bonus funds secured, we can start crafting sharp player projections for the highly anticipated Lakers-Warriors clash in San Francisco, or spread our entries across the rest of the league’s schedule.

NBA Projections for Thursday Night

If you want to chase bigger payouts tonight, identifying value in player projections is where we make our money. I have compiled the five highest consensus point totals on the board to help us find those edge cases for our entries.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Joel Embiid Houston Rockets 26.9 27.5 Kevin Durant Philadelphia 76ers 25.8 25.5 Jalen Brunson Boston Celtics 26.0 24.5 Jaylen Brown New York Knicks 28.8 24.5 Jayson Tatum New York Knicks 21.6 24.5

Tonight’s schedule is absolutely packed with star power, and I am seeing some incredible discrepancies between the morning line projections and season averages.

Let’s look at Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. He is entering his matchup against the Houston Rockets with the highest points prop on the board at 27.5. Embiid has been cruising with 26.9 points per game across 38 appearances this season. On the flip side of the court, Kevin Durant carries a 25.8 PPG average for Houston and faces a tightly set 25.5 points line against the 76ers.

Then we have the Eastern Conference showdown between Boston and New York, where Jaylen Brown presents the most glaring gap on the board. He is pacing the Celtics with a staggering 28.8 points per game, yet his points prop sits at a highly approachable 24.5 against the Knicks.

His teammate, Jayson Tatum, shares that exact same 24.5 projection, despite his lower 21.6 points per contest this year. Over on the Knicks’ sideline, Jalen Brunson will try to match his steady 26.0 PPG average against his own 24.5 projection. Finding these gaps is exactly how we build winning combinations.

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines? Getting started with the platform and claiming your welcome offer is a breeze. Just follow my lead, and we will ensure you get your maximum bonus funds before the Lakers and Warriors take the floor at Chase Center:

Register a New Account: Click here to create a first-time account. You will just need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are located in an eligible state. Enter the Promo Code: Do not miss this step. During the registration process, the Sleeper promo code WTOP is required to unlock this exclusive welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to trigger the flat $20 sign-up bonus.

My Pro Tip on the Deposit Match:

Here is the critical detail you need to remember: Sleeper will only apply that 100% deposit match to your very first transaction. Yes, a minimum $10 deposit is enough to unlock the $20 bonus, but it also means your 100% match will only be a measly $10. Do not make a $10 initial deposit unless that is literally all you want matched.

To maximize this opportunity and grab the full $120 value of this potential Sleeper bonus ($20 bonus + $100 deposit match), you must make a first-time deposit of $100.

You do not have to deposit the full $100 to get a match—that is just the maximum amount Sleeper will cover. The promotion scales beautifully to fit your preferred entry level. For example, if you deposit $50, you will get a $50 match (giving you $70 in total bonuses).