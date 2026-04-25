Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Sleeper promo code WTOP delivers one of the best offers in the daily fantasy industry, as you will be able to choose a $20 bonus or a $100 deposit match to jumpstart your account. Click here to sign up and make picks for today’s NBA and NHL postseason games.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer before the action tips off:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choose a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MA and AZ) & in participating state Promo Confirmed April 25th, 2026

Whether you are looking to build a player props lineup around the Pistons’ road performance or back the Magic at home in Florida, this welcome offer ensures you have the capital required to navigate the postseason schedule. Choose the $20 bonus or get up to $100 in bonuses with the deposit match offer.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

For those looking to deploy their bonus funds on tonight’s postseason slate, take a look at the lines for these stars:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 27.7 29.5 Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 23.9 28.5 Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 28.8 26.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 26.0 27.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 25.4 25.5

Analyzing the data, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić carries a slate-high points consensus over/under of 29.5. While he is currently averaging 25.3 points in the series with 27.7 in the regular season, oddsmakers are factoring in a significantly heavier usage rate against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His teammate, Jamal Murray, has his prop is lined at 25.5 points, sitting just above his 25.4 regular season PPG average.

When evaluating Anthony Edwards (26.5 O/U), users must factor in injury risk. Edwards is officially listed as day-to-day after an early exit in Game 3 against the Nuggets due to an undisclosed injury, lowering his median projection reliability.

Down in Florida, Cade Cunningham has produced high-end offensive volume, averaging 23.9 PPG in the regular season. With his prop lined at 28.5, he has comfortably exceeded the implied total thus far in the postseason. Finally, Jalen Brunson (26 PPG) faces the Atlanta Hawks with a 26.5 over/under.

Diversifying With Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Sleeper’s platform extends beyond the hardwood. If you are looking to diversify your entries, tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate offers several intriguing matchups to utilize your bonus funds on:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Activate Your Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

To claim your welcome bonus, follow these standardized steps to establish and fund your account:

Register Your Account: Click here to create a new profile. You will be required to input standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you must input promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user promotion. Make Your First Deposit: Use an approved, secure method to fund your account with a minimum of $10.

Understanding Your Bonus Choice

Remember, you must choose between the $20 flat bonus and the 100% deposit match. If you prioritize the deposit match, Sleeper will mirror 100% of your first transaction up to $100.

If you make a minimum deposit of $10 and select the match, Sleeper will only match that $10. To extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion ($100), you must make a first-time deposit of $100. However, the promotion is scalable; a $50 deposit will yield a $50 match. Assess your bankroll strategy, make your selection, and lock in your entries prior to tip-off.