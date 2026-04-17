Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Hornets-Magic, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Sleeper promo code WTOP, new users can secure a $20 bonus simply for signing up, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. This $120 welcome offer is an ideal way to build daily fantasy entries for the Friday night NBA Play-In Tournament games. Click here to start signing up.

Create an account, make a cash deposit and start using these bonuses to make picks on the NBA or any other sport. The marquee event of the night centers around Stephen Curry as his Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns in a do-or-die game. This Sleeper promo is a great way for first-time players to get started.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $120 NBA Bonus

Here is a breakdown of the current welcome offer to get you ready for tip-off:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 sign-up bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2026

New Sleeper customers can take advantage of a generous two-part welcome offer just in time for the NBA Play-In Tournament. By signing up, users will automatically receive a $20 sign-up bonus. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, giving you $120 in total bonuses to use throughout the weekend.

To qualify for these bonus funds, you must be a first-time user who meets the standard age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is successfully verified and your initial deposit is processed, your promotional funds will be ready to deploy on the highly anticipated professional matchups or the various college basketball markets available on Sleeper.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo

If you are looking to build out your entry for the upcoming Play-In Tournament action, targeting the top offensive options is a strategic approach. Here are the five highest player points props available for the slate:

Player Opponent Points in 1st Play-In Game Points Over/Under Prop Stephen Curry Phoenix Suns 35 26.5 Devin Booker Golden State Warriors 22 26.5 Paolo Banchero Charlotte Hornets 18 22.5 LaMelo Ball Orlando Magic 30 21.5 Brandon Miller Orlando Magic 23 19.5

The head-to-head clash between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns brings immense star power to the forefront. Stephen Curry enters the matchup blistering hot, scoring 35 against the Los Angeles Clippers, well above his 26.5 points prop. He will look to carry that momentum offensively against the Suns. On the opposite side of the court, Devin Booker carries the exact same 26.5 points line.

In the other Play-In showdown, the Charlotte Hornets face the Orlando Magic. LaMelo Ball presents an intriguing target for daily fantasy managers. He scored 30 against the Miami Heat, which is well over his current number, but he has a tendency to put daily fantasy players on a rollercoaster. Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero sits at a 22.5 points and the Magic forward needs a bounce back after a disappointing game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Activating Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get your account set up before the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic tip off? Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer and get in on the NBA Play-In Tournament action: