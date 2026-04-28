Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Hawks-Knicks, Sixers-Celtics Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to get one of two no-brainer welcome rewards for NBA and NHL postseason action tonight. Make your daily fantasy picks with a $20 bonus or a $100 deposit match after you click here and sign up.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $20 Bonus OR $100 Deposit Match

Getting set up with Sleeper is a breeze. Check out the details below for a quick overview of the welcome offer before the action gets underway.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choose a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Promo Verified April 28th, 2026

New Sleeper customers can unlock a fantastic welcome offer to use on the upcoming NBA postseason slate. When signing up with promo code WTOP, you have a choice: claim a $20 bonus after making a minimum deposit of $10, or select a 100% deposit match up to $100. It is important to note that you must choose between the $20 bonus or the deposit match—you cannot claim both rewards.

To be eligible, you must be a first-time Sleeper user meeting the minimum age requirements and physically located in a participating state. Once your account is funded and your chosen bonus is applied, you will be well-equipped to build your entries and dive into the exciting player projections available.

Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to maximize your Sleeper promo on tonight’s postseason slate, targeting the highest projected scorers is a great place to start. Here are the five highest player points projections for today’s matchups:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 26.8 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 22.3 27.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 25.5 26.5 Joel Embiid Boston Celtics 26.0 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 25.8 25.5

Tonight’s slate features some of the league’s top offensive talent in premier matchups, offering plenty of exciting angles for your Sleeper entries.

Jaylen Brown comes in with a points prop of 27.5. He is averaging a team-high 26.8 points per game during the postseason and will look to exploit a Philadelphia 76ers squad that is down 3-1 in the series.

Victor Wembanyama commands a 27.5 points total against the Portland Trail Blazers. Averaging 22.3 points per contest in this series, he should see high usage against Portland.

New York’s Jalen Brunson also draws a 26.5 points over/under. Brunson is pouring in 25.5 points per game in the series coming off of 26 per game in the regular season.

Finally, the 76ers’ dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have projections of 26.5 and 25.5 points respectively. Both will need heavy offensive volume to keep pace with a dominant Celtics team. Keep an eye on Embiid’s status, as he is currently listed as day-to-day with an abdomen injury.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

While the NBA offers plenty of hardwood excitement, hockey fans can also put their Sleeper bonus to work on the ice.

Sabres vs. Bruins

Wild vs. Stars

Ducks vs. Oilers

Whichever sport you prefer, your Sleeper welcome offer gives you a great head start on the action.

Activate Your Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is simple. Follow these steps to activate your bonus:

Register an Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Create a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP during registration to qualify for the offer.

You must enter the Sleeper promo code during registration to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. You must deposit at least $10 to activate the initial $20 signup bonus option.

Choosing Your Bonus Structure

Remember, you must choose between the $20 flat bonus or the 100% deposit match. You do not receive both.

If you opt for the deposit match, keep in mind that Sleeper will only match your first deposit. If you simply want a small boost, a $10 deposit works perfectly. However, making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you can maximize the total value of the Sleeper deposit match. You do not have to deposit the full $100; that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. For instance, if you deposit $50, you will get a $50 match.

Once your funds and chosen bonuses are secured, you are fully prepared to lock in your entries for any of tonight’s matchups.