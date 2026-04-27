Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus For Pistons-Magic, Wolves-Nuggets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Using the Sleeper promo code WTOP, you will have the flexibility to choose your welcome reward before making daily fantasy picks for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason action. Click here and choose a $20 bonus or $100 deposit match.
Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $20 Bonus OR $100 Deposit Match
Getting started with your promotional bonus requires a simple, step-by-step process. Before the games start, you can evaluate which welcome offer best suits your strategy using the parameters below. Here is a breakdown of the requirements to secure your bonus funds:
Sleeper Promo Code
WTOP
New Sleeper User Offer
Choice of a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100
Terms and Conditions
18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
Promo Verified
April 27th
To qualify, you must be a new Sleeper customer meeting the age and location requirements. Upon registering, you face an optimal decision point. You can make a minimum deposit of $10 to immediately receive a flat $20 bonus. Alternatively, you can select the 100% deposit match up to $100, which maximizes your initial capital before you lock in your first entry.
Users must choose between these two distinct rewards; they cannot be combined. Whichever path you choose, these funds provide a highly efficient way to build entries for any game tonight.
Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight
If you are looking to put your promotional entry to work, tonight’s slate offers several star players with significant scoring projections based on their underlying metrics:
Player
Opponent
PPG
Points Over/Under Prop
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Phoenix Suns
31.1
31.5
Nikola Jokić
Minnesota Timberwolves
27.7
30.5
Cade Cunningham
Orlando Magic
23.9
28.5
Jamal Murray
Minnesota Timberwolves
25.4
26.5
Devin Booker
Oklahoma City Thunder
26.1
23.5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters tonight with the highest points prop on the board at 31.5. Averaging an elite 34.7 points per game this postseason and 31.1 in the regular season, he draws a highly favorable matchup against a Phoenix Suns defense that has struggled in this series.
In Denver, the Nuggets will lean on Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray to counter the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo after their Game 4 injuries. Jokić’s scoring line sits at 30.5—over five points higher than his current 25 postseason average, and well over his 27.7 points per game average from the regular season. Meanwhile, Murray’s prop perfectly mirrors his postseason production at exactly 26.5 points per game, but the regular season average of 25.4 per game falls short.
Cade Cunningham presents another target. Averaging an impressive 31 points in the series, his prop line is set slightly below his average at 27.5. However, his regular season average sits at 23.9.
Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action
In addition to the NBA slate, tonight’s schedule also features key Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. Users looking to diversify their entries can target the ice. The same analytical approach to player props applies here—identifying mismatches and utilizing your Sleeper promotional funds where the numbers dictate a clear edge. These are your options if you are interested in tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff action:
Flyers vs. Penguins
Golden Knights vs. Mammoth
Secure Your Sleeper Bonus Code WTOP Offer
Activating this exclusive offer is a straightforward, logical process. To begin, create a new account here using standard personal information. During registration, you must enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility.
Once registered, you will make your first-time deposit using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. This is where your strategic choice comes into play. If you prefer the flat bonus, a standard $10 deposit will activate your $20 reward. However, if you opt for the deposit match, it is critical to understand that Sleeper applies the 100% match only to your very first transaction.
To extract the absolute maximum value from the deposit match promotion, a first-time deposit of $100 is required, yielding $100 in matched bonus funds. You do not have to deposit the full $100 to receive a match; the bonus scales linearly with your investment. For example, depositing $50 results in a $50 match. Keep in mind that users must choose between the $20 flat bonus and the deposit match—you do not receive both rewards.