Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus For Pistons-Magic, Wolves-Nuggets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Phoenix Suns 31.1 31.5 Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 27.7 30.5 Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 23.9 28.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 25.4 26.5 Devin Booker Oklahoma City Thunder 26.1 23.5

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