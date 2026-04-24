Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Sixers-76ers, Lakers-Rockets, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Using the Sleeper promo code WTOP allows you to choose one of two welcome offers for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Activate a $20 bonus or get a deposit match up to $200 after you sign up here .

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $20 Bonus OR $100 Deposit Match

Before the games start tonight, new users can secure an exclusive sign-up bonus to maximize their expected value. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the current Sleeper sign-up promotion and the operational requirements to activate it:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choose a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified April 24th, 2026

Unlike the standard offer format, Sleeper’s updated promotion requires users to make a strategic choice regarding their bonus structure. New customers who meet the age and geolocation requirements can opt for a guaranteed $20 bonus by simply making a minimum first deposit of $10. Alternatively, players looking for a higher theoretical ceiling can elect the 100% deposit match, which will double your initial funding up to $100. Note that you must choose one path or the other; the platform does not award both bonuses simultaneously.

Once your account is verified and funded, your selected bonus is immediately available. This allows you to construct data-backed entries well before the first game starts tonight.

Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to deploy your bonus capital on tonight’s slate, isolating elite scorers with favorable statistical projections is a highly effective entry-building methodology:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 28.7 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 28.3 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 25.0 24.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 20.9 23.5 Kevin Durant Los Angeles Lakers 26.0 23.5

The primary matchup of the night features a high-leverage scoring duel between Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey. Brown has posted dominant offensive metrics this postseason, averaging a staggering 31.0 points coming off of 28.7 per game in the regular season. This establishes a strong statistical edge against a 26.5 prop line that appears heavily discounted. Conversely, Maxey’s line is set at 26.5—below his regular season average of 28.3 points per game. He will need to shoulder a massive usage rate against a robust Boston defense that has an 8.3 regular season Net Rating.

In Houston, oddsmakers have set a dead-even 23.5 points prop for a vintage showdown between LeBron James and Kevin Durant. James’s projection mathematically mirrors his postseason average of 23.5 PPG, while Durant trails marginally at 23.0 PPG in the series coming off of 26 per game in the regular season. Bettors should consistently monitor the injury report before locking in Houston-based entries; Durant is currently designated as day-to-day with an ankle issue, which could impact his offensive volume or availability.

Finally, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama faces a 25.5 points total against the Portland Trail Blazers. While the highly touted big man is averaging 20.0 PPG in the series, his status requires close monitoring. He is currently listed as questionable under the league’s concussion protocol, making his prop a high-variance target until his availability is confirmed.

Expanding Your Card: Stanley Cup Playoff Matchups

While the NBA slate offers plenty of actionable data points, your Sleeper bonus is entirely flexible across sports. Bettors analyzing the current Stanley Cup Playoff odds can also utilize their promotional funds on the ice. Tonight’s key postseason hockey matchups include:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Diversifying your entries across both basketball and these specific hockey series is a pragmatic way to limit exposure to a single sport while leveraging your initial deposit match or bonus capital.

Activate Your Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your Sleeper welcome offer ahead of the first game is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these exact steps to ensure you successfully lock in your desired bonus:

Register a New Account: Click here to initiate the sign-up sequence. You will be required to input standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, locate the designated promo code field and input the code WTOP. This step is mandatory to opt-in to the exclusive welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit & Choose Your Bonus: Access the cashier via one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. Remember, your first deposit dictates your bonus structure.

Important Bonus Selection Details: Because Sleeper only applies this promotion to your initial transaction, and because you must select between the $20 flat bonus or the deposit match, strategic funding is required. If you only deposit the $10 minimum to trigger the $20 flat bonus, you forfeit the ability to maximize the match offer.

Conversely, to extract the maximum $100 ceiling from the deposit match option, you must execute a first-time deposit of $100. The deposit match inherently scales to your personal risk tolerance and bankroll sizing. For example, if you prefer an intermediate approach, you can deposit $50 to receive an exact $50 match. Assess your entry strategy for tonight’s playoff slate and fund your account accordingly.