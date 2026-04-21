Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account with the Sleeper promo code WTOP and unlock your preferred welcome reward for tonight’s NBA and Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. Click here and use a $20 bonus or $100 deposit match for your daily fantasy entries.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $20 Bonus OR $100 Deposit Match

If you want to maximize your leverage for the tonight’s games, understanding the structure of this welcome offer is the first step. Check out the baseline details of the promotion below.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choose a $20 bonus (min. $10 deposit) OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified April 21st

Promo Code Overview

When stepping into the postseason action, efficiency is key. By using the Sleeper promo code WTOP, new Sleeper customers must make a calculated decision between two valuable welcome bonuses. You can either deposit a minimum of $10 to instantly unlock a flat $20 sign-up bonus, or you can opt for a 100% deposit match up to $100. Please note: users get to choose between the $20 bonus and the $100 deposit match; you do not receive both.

From an analytical standpoint, if you plan to deposit precisely $10, the $20 bonus yields a 200% return in bonus funds. However, if you are comfortable depositing $20 or more, selecting the 100% deposit match offers a higher overall ceiling for your bankroll.

This promotion is strictly reserved for new Sleeper customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located within a participating state.

Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

Victor Wembanyama: 24.3 PPG, 28.5 O/U projection

Tyrese Maxey: 28.3 PPG, 26.5 O/U projection

Jaylen Brown: 28.7 PPG, 26.5 O/U projection

LeBron James: 20.9 PPG, 24.5 O/U projection

If you are looking to utilize your Sleeper promo on tonight’s slate, isolating the delta between a player’s season averages and their lines provides a clear path to value.

Victor Wembanyama headlines the slate with the highest points over/under at 28.5. He is coming off of a 35-point performance in Game 1, and averaged 24.3 points in the regular season. In Boston, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown present a fascinating usage-rate duel. Both enter the contest with a 26.5 points projection. With Joel Embiid officially ruled out due to an abdomen injury, the data dictates that Maxey (28.3 PPG) will absorb a massive share of the 76ers’ offensive load. On the other side, Jaylen Brown averaged 28.7 this season. He will be instrumental in helping the Celtics repeat their Game 1 performance.

Finally, LeBron James faces the Houston Rockets with a 24.5 points line. Coming off 19 points in Game 1 and 20.9 points per game in the regular season, the data points to James falling short of his projection. However, Luka Doncic will miss tonight’s game, so that could change the offensive workload.

Expand Your Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For users looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, your chosen Sleeper bonus can also be utilized on the ice for tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff matchups:

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Bruins vs. Sabres

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Kings vs. Avalanche

Activate Your Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your preferred welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your account is properly funded and credited:

Create an Account: Click here and register as a new user. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your legal eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your account using one of the secure payment methods. You will need to make a strategic choice on this initial transaction.

Important Deposit Strategy Details: Remember, Sleeper allows you to choose between the $20 bonus (requiring a $10 minimum deposit) or the 100% deposit match up to $100 on your very first deposit.

If you select the deposit match, do not make a $10 deposit unless a $10 match is all you want. To extract the maximum $100 value from the match option, you must make a first-time deposit of $100. However, you are not required to deposit the full $100; Sleeper will match whatever amount you choose up to that cap (e.g., a $50 deposit results in a $50 match). Analyze your bankroll strategy and choose the route that best sets you up for success tonight.