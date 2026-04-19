Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks Sunday

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By using the latest Sleeper promo code WTOP, you can claim an exclusive promotion that is strictly for new users as the NBA Playoffs continue Sunday, with a couple awesome games to check out.







This offer grants a $20 bonus just for signing up and making a minimum deposit of at least $10. From there, you can redeem a 100% deposit match up to $100. By claiming this total potential bonus of up to $120, you will have plenty of ammo for the NBA playoffs today, including the Suns vs. Thunder.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA DFS Bonus

If you are ready to identify market inefficiencies and get in on the action for today’s postseason matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, you can claim this new player promotion before tip-off. Below is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the latest Sleeper welcome offer:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 19th, 2026

It does stand to reason that to take full advantage of this lucrative welcome offer, you must be a new Sleeper customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once eligible, unlocking your bonus is incredibly straightforward. By creating a new account and making a minimum deposit of at least $10, you will automatically receive a $20 sign-up bonus. In addition to that instant boost, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, maximizing your initial bankroll before the games even begin.

We put a lot of stock in having extra firepower to attack consensus odds. With the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics, you can use your matched funds and sign-up bonus to back your favorite player props. Whether you are tracking the stats live on the app or locking in your projections for the 1:00 PM ET tip-off, this promotion ensures you are well-equipped for the Eastern Conference showdown.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

Player Opponent Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Phoenix Suns 30.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 26.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 25.5 Devin Booker Oklahoma City Thunder 23.5 Jayson Tatum Philadelphia 76ers 23.5

When analyzing the board for tonight’s slate, finding value means looking at the situational context. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out immediately with a 30.5 over/under point total. Coming off a brilliant regular season where he looks primed to win another MVP trophy, he remains a solid player to back.

In the Eastern Conference clash, the Philadelphia 76ers will rely heavily on Tyrese Maxey against the Boston Celtics. This is where we pay attention to player status: with superstar Joel Embiid officially ruled out due to an abdomen injury, Maxey faces a tightly set prop of 26.5 points as he takes on the primary scoring load. It is never too early to look at how a team adjusts without their offensive focal point, and Maxey will be forced into high volume.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To claim your welcome bonus before the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tip off, you will need to follow a few straightforward steps. First, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered during the sign-up process. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and eligibility.

Once your account is successfully registered, it is time to fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods in order to activate the instant $20 sign-up bonus. However, it is crucial to strategize this step, as your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. Because of this, you should not make a minimum $10 deposit unless that is exactly the amount you want matched.

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus (a $100 deposit match plus the $20 sign-up bonus). That being said, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; that is simply the ceiling on what Sleeper will match. You have the flexibility to choose your tier—for example, you could deposit $50 and see exactly $50 matched.

Whatever deposit amount fits your budget, your matched funds and bonus credits will be ready to use immediately as you lock in your official predictions for the upcoming postseason showdown.