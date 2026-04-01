Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB Wednesday Picks

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All new users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a generous bonus to use on any MLB and NBA game today. These bonus funds can be used across an awesome slate of games, allowing you get your account started off on the right foot.







Available for new users only, this promotion awards a $20 bonus just for signing up—provided you make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10—plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

Before the Celtics and Heat tip off tonight at 07:30 PM EDT, you can easily unlock this exclusive sign-up bonus. We put a lot of stock into maximizing promotional value, and this two-part offer does exactly that. Review the table below for the key details:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 1st, 2026

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Sleeper customer creating an account for the first time. As long as you meet the standard age requirements and are physically located in a participating state, claiming this value is a straightforward process.

Once your new account is registered, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $10 to instantly unlock a flat $20 bonus. Additionally, Sleeper will apply a 100% deposit match up to $100 on that initial transaction. This dual-layered welcome offer provides maximum flexibility for building your player prop portfolio before tonight’s 07:30 PM EDT tip-off.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Sleeper

Player Points Assists Rebounds Jaylen Brown 27.5 5.5 7.5 Tyler Herro 22.5 3.5 4.5 Jayson Tatum 21.5 4.5 8.5 Bam Adebayo 19.5 3.5 10.5 Derrick White 16.5 4.5 4.5

When evaluating how to utilize your promo for this matchup, we look directly for market inefficiencies. Miami’s Bam Adebayo presents an intriguing statistical baseline. His consensus points prop sits at 19.5, but he has averaged 20.13 points per game over 67 appearances this season.

Boston’s heavy hitters, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, pace the board with the highest points projections. Boston boasts a stellar 6.4 Net Rate compared to Miami’s 2.6, meaning the Celtics’ offense operates with high efficiency and should provide plenty of scoring volume. On the Miami side, Tyler Herro commands a 22.5-point line to keep the Heat competitive.

Looking for an alternative, under-the-radar option? Keep an eye on Miami forward Andrew Wiggins’ status. He is currently day-to-day (toe), but his points prop is resting at an approachable 14.5.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

To get started ahead of tonight’s 07:30 PM EDT tip-off between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, you must use promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. New users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify their identity and location.

Once your account is successfully registered, you will need to deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods to activate the initial $20 bonus. However, it is crucial to remember that your first deposit is the only transaction that will be matched by Sleeper. Because of this, do not make a $10 deposit unless that is the only amount you want matched.

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus (a $100 match plus the $20 flat bonus). Users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. You could, for example, deposit $50 and get exactly $50 matched.

Take advantage of this flexible offer, make your initial deposit, and lock in your player props before the Celtics and Heat take the floor tonight.