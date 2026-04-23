Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, Nuggets-Wolves Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilize the Sleeper promo code WTOP and unlock one of two welcome offers for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Choose a $20 bonus or deposit match up to $100 when you click here and sign up.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Before the first game tips off, securing this exclusive welcome bonus is a sound way to maximize your entry onto the platform. Claiming the offer is straightforward, giving you immediate access to extra funds to deploy on tonight’s slate.

Here is a complete breakdown of the welcome offer available for new users:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choice of a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed April 23rd, 2026

To optimize your capital for the NBA postseason, new Sleeper customers must select the promotion that best aligns with their initial investment strategy. When you register a new account, you will choose your preferred bonus structure: either deposit at least $10 to instantly secure a flat $20 bonus, or opt for a 100% first deposit match up to $100. Please note that users must choose between the $20 bonus and the deposit match; you do not receive both offers.

With a busy schedule tonight, these promotional funds provide crucial leverage to target favorable player projections. This welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Sleeper customers physically located in a participating state who meet the required minimum age limits for their jurisdiction.

Sleeper NBA Projections Tonight

If you are looking to utilize your Sleeper bonus tonight, targeting player point props is an optimal starting point. Below is a look at five intriguing player points over/unders on tonight’s slate:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 28.8 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 27.9 27.5 Nikola Jokic Minnesota Timberwolves 27.7 29.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 25.4 25.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 26.0 26.5

Anthony Edwards headlines tonight’s slate with a lofty 28.5-point total. His 28.8 points comes in just above his line, and he remains the undisputed primary creator for the Timberwolves’ offense. He is fresh off of a 30-point performance in Game 2 after scoring 22 in Game 1.

Right behind him is Donovan Mitchell, whose 27.5 over/under sits just below his 27.9 regular season average. Mitchell has shown out in the postseason so far, scoring 31 per game, indicating that the Raptors might be a good matchup for him.

In the Timberwolves-Nuggets matchup, Nikola Jokic has a 29.5-point line, while Jamal Murray is at 27.5. Jokic’s line comes in above his 27.7 per game average. Murray’s 25.4 per game average in the regular season indicates his line is well priced.

Finally, Jalen Brunson offers an ideal anchor for your slip against the Atlanta Hawks. With Brunson averaging 26 in the regular season, but 28.5 in the series so far, his 26.5-point prop line represents a statistically favorable proposition.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA postseason offers plenty of statistical edges, your Sleeper bonus funds can also be deployed on the ice for these games:

Sabres vs. Bruins

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Avalanche vs. Kings

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim New User Bonus

To get started ahead of the April 23 slate, you will need to create a new account here . Begin the registration process by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. During sign-up, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered, as this specific code is required to unlock your welcome package.

Once your account is successfully registered, you must navigate your initial deposit strategy. Using one of the platform’s secure payment methods, you must deposit at least $10. At this stage, you must make a calculated choice between the two available promotions: you can either trigger the straightforward $20 bonus, or you can opt into the deposit match.

If you select the deposit match, Sleeper will match 100% of your first deposit up to a maximum of $100. Maximizing this specific offer requires a $100 initial deposit, but you can scale this to your preferred risk tolerance. For example, depositing $50 will result in an exact $50 match, leaving you with $100 in total funds to use on today’s NBA or NHL postseason action.