Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Sleeper promo code WTOP, you will have the flexibility to unlock one of two welcome offers in time for tonight’s busy NBA and NHL postseason slates. Choose a $20 bonus or a $100 deposit match offer when you click here and sign up.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP For NBA, NHL Postseason Tonight

Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the current welcome promotion:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choose a 100% deposit match up to $100 OR a $20 bonu Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Information Verified April 20th

By registering a new account and applying the promo code, you must make a choice between two promotional tracks. If you prefer a low-risk entry point, making a minimum first deposit of $10 will unlock a flat $20 sign-up bonus. Alternatively, players looking to maximize their initial leverage can opt for the 100% deposit match, doubling their funds up to $100.

Crucially, these offers cannot be combined; users must select either the deposit match or the flat bonus. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Sleeper customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located within a participating state.

Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

Identifying an edge requires looking beyond baseline averages and factoring in defensive efficiency metrics. Here is a look at the five highest player points over/unders across tonight’s postseason slate:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 27.9 27.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 26.0 26.5 Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 27.7 28.5 Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 28.8 26.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 25.4 26.5

Donovan Mitchell (27.9 PPG) presents a mathematical edge against a Toronto defense that struggled on defense in Game 1. With his line set at 27.5, the underlying metrics suggest a solid probability of him clearing his average.

In New York, Jalen Brunson (26.0 PPG) leads a dangerous Knicks offense. The Atlanta Hawks struggled defensively in Game 1 against Brunson and his running mate, Karl-Anthony Towns.

The marquee matchup in Denver offers divergent value. Jamal Murray (25.4 PPG) presents an interesting dilemma with his line set right around his regular season average. Conversely, the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (28.8 PPG) faces a challenge against Denver’s defense, despite his season average coming in above his 26.5 points line.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

If you are looking to diversify your entries beyond the basketball court, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate provides additional volume for your Sleeper picks. The current postseason matchups on the ice include:

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Activate This Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your preferred bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure your account is properly funded:

Register a New Account: Click here to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information during registration to verify your identity and location.

Click here to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information during registration to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: Promo code WTOP is required. Be sure to input it during the sign-up process to unlock the promotional options.

Promo code is required. Be sure to input it during the sign-up process to unlock the promotional options. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your account using one of the available secure methods.

Strategic Deposit Details: Sleeper requires a minimum deposit of $10 to trigger the flat $20 bonus. However, because Sleeper only matches your first deposit, you should align your initial funding with the specific offer you want to claim.

If you want the maximum deposit match, a $100 first-time deposit is exactly how you will receive the full $100 bonus value. You do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match—that is just the maximum limit. You have complete flexibility; for example, you could deposit $50 and receive a $50 match.

Remember, you must choose either the deposit match track or the flat $20 bonus track. You do not get both. Select the option that best fits your bankroll strategy, and you will be well-equipped to build your entries for tonight’s exciting action.