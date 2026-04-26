Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Match For 76ers-Celtics + Rockets-Lakers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to get in on one of the best daily fantasy offers out there. Choose a $20 bonus or a $100 deposit match for NBA and NHL postseason entries today. Click here to sign up.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $20 Bonus OR $100 Deposit Match

Before analyzing the data for today’s games, review the structural details of the Sleeper welcome offer to ensure you extract maximum utility:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choice of a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MA and AZ) & physically present in a participating state Information Confirmed April 26th, 2026

For new Sleeper customers, this promotion presents a clear choice based on your initial capital. If you prefer a minimal upfront investment, depositing $10 unlocks a flat $20 sign-up bonus. However, players looking to maximize their leverage can opt for the 100% deposit match. Sleeper will match your initial deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100, effectively doubling your starting funds.

To successfully qualify, you must be a first-time user, meet the state-specific age requirements, and be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction. Once your account is funded, these promotional resources can be deployed immediately on any matchup.

Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 25.0 27.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 28.3 26.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 27.8 26.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 20.9 23.5 Kevin Durant Los Angeles Lakers 26.0 23.5

Victor Wembanyama commands the slate’s highest point total at 27.5. While this sits significantly above his 20.0 PPG baseline, the context of the matchup provides the analytical justification. Wembanyama’s status is up in the air, as he left Game 2 with a concussion and missed Game 3. Keep an eye on the injury report when making a projection for him.

In the Eastern Conference, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey both carry 26.5-point props. Brown is a highly efficient target; he paces Boston with 29.0 PPG on a 50.8% field goal percentage this postseason along with a 27.8 PPG average in the regular season. Maxey, averaging exactly 27.0 PPG in the series and 28.3 in the regular season, tracks closely to his line. Finally, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets clash features identical 23.5 props for LeBron James and Kevin Durant. James is currently outperforming his projection, averaging 25.3 PPG in the series coming off 20.9 in the regular season. James is mathematically positioned for another high-yield performance with Luka Doncic out again.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio beyond the hardwood, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule offers additional opportunities to utilize your Sleeper funds. The daily NHL slate features four compelling postseason matchups:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

How to Activate Your Sleeper Welcome Offer

To capitalize on this exclusive promotion, you must first create and register a new account here . During the standard identity verification process, it is critical that you input the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your eligibility.

Once verified, you will use a secure payment method to fund your account, at which point you must make a strategic decision regarding your bonus. Because users must choose between the $20 bonus and the deposit match—they do not receive both—your initial deposit amount dictates your path.

If you elect to claim the $20 bonus, a simple $10 minimum deposit will trigger the funds. However, if you opt for the deposit match, remember that only your first transaction is matched. To extract the absolute ceiling of this offer, a first-time deposit of $100 will yield the maximum $100 match. You are not required to deposit the full $100; if a smaller commitment aligns better with your bankroll management strategy, depositing $50 will result in exactly a $50 match. Tailor the initial funding to your specific comfort level before the action gets underway.