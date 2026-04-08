Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Thunder-Clippers, NBA, MLB Entries (April 8)

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New users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the upcoming Wednesday slate of NBA and MLB games. By applying the Sleeper promo code WTOP during registration, new users only will unlock a $20 bonus simply for signing up and making a qualifying deposit of at least $10, plus an additional 100% deposit match up to $100.







The bonus funds can be used immediately to back player props for today’s NBA and MLB games, as well as any other games scheduled throughout this week.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

Before the LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off on April 8, make sure you lock in your welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the current new user offer available for this matchup:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Overview

New Sleeper customers can unlock a valuable two-part welcome package to boost their bankroll ahead of tonight’s NBA slate. To claim this offer, users must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once you register and make a minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10, you will automatically receive a $20 bonus just for signing up. In addition to the flat sign-up bonus, your new account is also eligible for a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling your initial funds to use on today’s basketball action.

This promotion is the perfect way to get involved in tonight’s 10:00 p.m. ET tip-off between the LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Whether you are backing offensive props or hunting for a defensive longshot, securing your deposit match ensures you have maximum value as you follow along with the final stretch of the 2025 Regular Season.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Bonus

Looking to put your Sleeper promo to work? It is never too early to look at the board, and tonight’s schedule features some lofty projected totals for several of the league’s top offensive weapons. Here is a breakdown of the five highest player points over/unders for today’s slate of games:

Player Opponent Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander LA Clippers 29.5 Kawhi Leonard Oklahoma City Thunder 26.5 Donovan Mitchell Atlanta Hawks 24.5 Jalen Johnson Cleveland Cavaliers 22.5 James Harden Atlanta Hawks 20.5

Tonight’s matchups offer several intriguing angles for points props, highlighted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the slate with a massive 29.5-point total. He will look to guide an Oklahoma City Thunder squad that boasts an exceptional 12.2 Net Rating against the LA Clippers. It does stand to reason that the Clippers will undoubtedly need heavy production from Kawhi Leonard, who draws a 26.5-point line, to keep pace with OKC’s potent scoring attack.

In the Eastern Conference, Donovan Mitchell commands a 24.5-point line as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavaliers bring a solid 4.5 Net Rating into the contest, and Mitchell figures to be the focal point of their offense. However, you should monitor the status of his teammate James Harden before locking in his 20.5-point prop, as Harden is currently on the Cavaliers’ injury report with a day-to-day (personal) designation.

For the visiting Hawks, Jalen Johnson stands out with a 22.5-point line. Atlanta, sitting on a 2.5 Net Rating, will lean heavily on Johnson to attack Cleveland’s defense. Utilizing these high over/under totals alongside team efficiency metrics is a great way to uncover value and maximize your Sleeper promo tonight.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action for the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers matchup, claiming this offer is a straightforward process. First, you will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. During this registration step, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome package.

Once your account is set up, you will need to make a deposit using one of the available secure methods. A minimum deposit of at least $10 is required to instantly activate the $20 flat bonus. However, it is crucial to remember that Sleeper will only match your first deposit. While you can trigger the initial bonus with just $10, doing so means you will only receive a $10 match, leaving a lot of potential leverage on the table.

To unlock the maximum potential value of $120 in Sleeper bonuses, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100 ($100 match + $20 flat bonus). You do not have to deposit the full $100 to receive a deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. For example, if you decide to deposit $50, you will get a $50 match. We put a lot of stock in optimizing your initial bankroll, which gives you greater flexibility when navigating futures prices and nightly lines.

Once your funds are loaded and your bonuses are applied, you will be all set to build your player prop entries for the April 8 showdown.