Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Rockets-Warriors, NBA, MLB Picks

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All new DFS users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a bonus for all MLB and NBA games today, including fun matchups between the Rockets and the Warriors and Raptors vs. Celtics.







Available for new users only, this promotion awards a $20 bonus just for signing up—provided you make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10—plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 5th, 2026

Secure your bonus funds before the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors take the court. By claiming this exclusive offer, you can jumpstart your NBA predictions with up to $120 in total bonuses just in time for the opening tip.

New Sleeper customers who meet the legal age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of this lucrative welcome package for the current NBA slate. By simply registering and making a minimum deposit of at least $10, users will instantly receive a $20 bonus just for signing up. In addition to this initial boost, the promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively maximizing your starting funds as you prepare to make your basketball picks.

This two-part offer provides the perfect opportunity to build your balance ahead of the highly anticipated Western Conference clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Whether you are backing the Warriors’ offensive rotation or exploring other matchups across the league, these bonus funds give first-time players exceptional flexibility and underlying value for their NBA predictions.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Sleeper

Player Point Prop Jaylen Brown 27.5 Jayson Tatum 22.5 RJ Barrett 20.5 Brandon Ingram 20.5 Scottie Barnes 18.5

Jaylen Brown leads the entire board with the highest points over/under prop, opening at a consensus line of 27.5. Jayson Tatum follows closely with his points total sitting at 22.5. It goes without saying that both stars offer intriguing angles across multiple statistical categories, highlighted by massive Points + Rebounds + Assists (PRA) totals of 38.5 for Brown and 37.5 for Tatum.

Elsewhere in the matchup, we see some fascinating market dynamics. RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram share identical 20.5 points lines. Scottie Barnes rounds out the top five with an over/under of 18.5 points, though his versatile playmaking is also heavily featured with an 8.5 assists line and 7.5 rebounds line. If you are searching for alternative longshot options deeper down the roster, we’ve seen time and time again that secondary pieces hold hidden value. Keep an eye on Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, who both enter the evening with consensus points props set at 15.5.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your full bonuses and establish an analytical edge before the late games tip off, follow these steps:

Create an Account: Download the Sleeper app or visit the site to register as a new user. You will need to set up your profile using standard personal information to verify your identity.

Download the Sleeper app or visit the site to register as a new user. You will need to set up your profile using standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Required Code: During the registration process, you must enter promo code WTOP to officially qualify for the promotion.

During the registration process, you must enter promo code to officially qualify for the promotion. Fund Your Wallet: Deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. This minimum deposit is required to activate the flat $20 signup bonus.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match

It does stand to reason that you should understand exactly how the second part of this offer works before you fund your account. Sleeper provides a 100% match specifically on your first deposit. Therefore, you should not make the minimum $10 deposit unless $10 is all you want matched.

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 match plus the $20 signup bonus). However, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to receive a deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. If you prefer to deposit a different amount, the 100% match still applies. For example, you could deposit $50 and immediately get $50 matched.

Once your initial deposit is complete and your bonuses are credited, your account will be fully primed for action as the Rockets and Warriors prepare to battle.