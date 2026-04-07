Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Rockets-Suns, NBA, MLB Picks Tuesday

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All new DFS users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to receive a bonus for all MLB and NBA games today. Use this opportunity to create a new account and redeem a DFS bonus Tuesday.







Create a new account to receive a $20 bonus just for signing up—provided you make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10—plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Action

Unlocking your bonus ahead of the clash between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets is simple. Use the details below to claim your maximum bonus before tip-off.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

New Sleeper customers who meet the age requirements and reside in a participating state can instantly maximize their bankroll with this highly lucrative, two-part welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in taking advantage of market inefficiencies, and free capital is the ultimate edge. By registering a new account and making a minimum deposit of at least $10, you will instantly receive a $20 sign-up bonus. Pair that with a 100% deposit match on your initial funding up to $100, and users can claim up to $120 in total bonus value.

These promotional funds are available for immediate use across the entire NBA slate, perfectly timed for tonight’s 11:00 PM ET tip-off between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. Whether you are locking in player predictions for the home team in Phoenix or hunting for a longshot prop on the visiting Rockets, this welcome offer ensures you step onto the digital court with plenty of extra capital.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Bonus Tonight

While player props for the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics matchup are still pending on the board, the prop market is wide open for tonight’s Western Conference clash. Below are the highest available player points over/unders for today’s games based on current data:

Player Opponent Point Prop Devin Booker Houston Rockets 26.5 Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns 25.5

All eyes are on the matchup of Devin Booker vs. Kevin Durant tonight, as Durant takes on his former team. Booker leads the available slate with a points over/under set at 26.5, while Durant sits just behind him at a line of 25.5.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Activating your welcome bonus ahead of the April 7 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets is a straightforward process. To ensure you claim your available funds before the 10:00 PM ET tip-off, follow these steps:

Register an Account: Download the Sleeper app or visit the site and create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. It goes without saying that this specific code is strictly required to unlock the two-part welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your new account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. You must deposit at least $10 to activate the flat $20 bonus.

Important Deposit Match Details:

When analyzing welcome offers, the smart move is always maximizing your initial return. It is crucial to remember that your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. If you only make the minimum $10 deposit, Sleeper will only match that $10. To extract the maximum $120 value out of this potential Sleeper bonus ($100 match + $20 flat bonus), you must make a first-time deposit of $100.

Of course, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to qualify for the deposit match; that is simply the ceiling on what Sleeper will match. The promotion scales directly to whatever your initial funding amount is. For example, if you decide to deposit $50, you will get $50 matched. Plan your initial deposit accordingly so you have the exact bankroll you want when locking in your prop predictions for the Suns and Rockets.