Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers Picks

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All new users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP in time for the two NBA play-in games tonight between the Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs Clippers. Those who sign up with this welcome offer are able to unlock a generous $100 DFS bonus to use on these games tonight and more.







All new users who sign up with this code during registration will unlock a $20 bonus simply for signing up and making a qualifying deposit of at least $10, plus an additional 100% deposit match up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Tonight

Before the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors tip off tonight, let’s break down the details of this exclusive welcome offer. We are always looking for maximum value, and here is everything you need to know to claim your bonus before the action begins:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 15th, 2026

It does stand to reason that starting with a boosted bankroll is the smartest play. New Sleeper customers who meet their jurisdiction’s age requirements and reside in a participating state are eligible to claim this highly rewarding two-part welcome offer. By signing up and making a minimum first deposit of at least $10, you will automatically receive a $20 bonus. Plus, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, letting you maximize your starting capital right out of the gate.

Armed with up to $120 in total bonus funds, you will be perfectly equipped to dive right into the NBA Play-In Tournament. You can use your boosted balance to build your preferred player prop entries for tonight’s primetime matchup between the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers, or spread your bonus funds across the rest of the evening’s NBA slate to hunt for longshot value.

NBA Play-In Entries Tonight via Sleeper

Player Opponent Points Prop Kawhi Leonard Golden State Warriors 29.5 Tyrese Maxey Orlando Magic 29.5 Stephen Curry LA Clippers 27.5 Paolo Banchero Philadelphia 76ers 23.5 Paul George Orlando Magic 21.5

When deciding how to use your Sleeper promo tonight, we put a lot of stock in situational context. The top of the points board offers several compelling storylines and clear volume opportunities.

Tyrese Maxey and Kawhi Leonard share the highest points prop of the night, with their lines set at a lofty 29.5. Maxey, who led the Sixers in scoring this season, will be asked to carry a massive offensive burden against the Orlando Magic since star center Joel Embiid has been ruled out with an abdomen injury. We’ve seen time and time again that a missing superstar consolidates usage, meaning teammate Paul George also sees an elevated points prop at 21.5 and will be heavily relied upon. On the other side of that matchup, Paolo Banchero leads the Magic with a point prop of 23.5.

Looking at the West Coast matchup, Kawhi Leonard will look to eclipse his 29.5-point total against the Golden State Warriors. The market expects a massive night from Leonard, who is coming off a fantastic regular season. Across the court, Stephen Curry continues to be the undisputed focal point of the Warriors’ offense, even coming back from a couple months off due to a knee injury he still leads the Warriors with the highest point prop of the game.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To ensure you are fully funded and ready for tonight’s April 15 Play-In Tournament clash between the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors, follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus. It is never too early to look at your bankroll management strategy, so pay close attention to the deposit match details.

Sign Up: Download the Sleeper app or visit their website to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter promo code WTOP to qualify for this exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. This minimum qualifying deposit is required to activate your initial $20 bonus.

Understanding the Deposit Match Value:

While a $10 deposit is enough to trigger the flat $20 bonus, keep in mind that Sleeper is also providing a 100% match on your first deposit only. Because of this, it goes without saying that you shouldn’t just make the $10 minimum deposit unless that is all you want matched.

To extract the maximum value from this promotion and receive the full $120 potential Sleeper bonus, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100 (which yields a $100 match plus the flat $20 bonus). However, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get a deposit match—that is just the maximum amount Sleeper will match. You have the flexibility to choose your starting point; for example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched.

Once your deposit is complete, your bonus funds will be credited to your account, giving you a boosted bankroll to tackle tonight’s primetime matchup between the Clippers and Warriors.