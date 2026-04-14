Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Heat-Hornets, Any NBA Play-In, MLB Game

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Dive into the two NBA play-in games tonight after redeeming the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Create a new account using this promo code offer, and claim a generous DFS bonus for the Heat vs. Hornets and Blazers vs. Suns games tonight.







All new users who sign up with this code during registration will unlock a $20 bonus simply for signing up and making a qualifying deposit of at least $10, plus an additional 100% deposit match up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Matchups

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

It is never too early to look at how coaching adjustments and roster availability will impact tonight’s slate. Gear up for the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament by claiming the latest welcome offer with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Eligible exclusively for new Sleeper customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state, this promotion delivers a two-part boost totaling $120 in value. Simply register to instantly receive a $20 bonus, and then make your first deposit to trigger a 100% deposit match worth up to $100.

With your bonus funds secured, you will be well-equipped to dive into tonight’s high-stakes matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat, tipping off at 07:30 PM EDT on April 14, 2026. Whether you are building entries around the hometown Hornets or focusing on the visiting Heat, this $120 combined bonus provides a massive starting advantage.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Bonus Tonight

Player Opponent Point Prop Devin Booker Portland Trail Blazers 26.5 Deni Avdija Phoenix Suns 24.5 Tyler Herro Charlotte Hornets 22.5 LaMelo Ball Miami Heat 22.5 Bam Adebayo Charlotte Hornets 22.5

As we analyze tonight’s Play-In Tournament action, the props market offers plenty of intriguing angles to utilize your Sleeper bonus. We’ve seen time and time again that injury news drives market inefficiencies. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker leads the slate with a 26.5 points over/under. Booker averaged an impressive 25.6 points per game during the regular season and will look to exploit a Portland Trail Blazers defense that struggled against lead guards such as Booker.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat take on the Charlotte Hornets. LaMelo Ball (25.2 PPG) enters the contest with a 22.5 point prop, closely mirroring his massive 35.9% usage rate. Meanwhile, Miami’s duo of Tyler Herro (23.9 PPG) and Bam Adebayo (18.1 PPG) both sit at a 22.5 point line. The Heat are dealing with key injuries—Nikola Jović (ankle) and Dru Smith (foot) are out—meaning Miami will lean heavily on Herro’s perimeter shooting and Adebayo’s interior presence to secure a pivotal Play-In victory.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To unlock this generous welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s NBA Play-In Tournament action, follow a few simple steps. First, create and register a new account on the Sleeper platform. During this registration process, you will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. It is strictly required that you enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion.

Once your account is successfully registered, you must make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. Completing this minimum deposit is what formally activates your guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus.

However, before funding your account, it is critical to understand how the second part of the offer works: your very first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. So, do not simply make the minimum $10 deposit unless a $10 match is all you want. To receive the maximum potential Sleeper bonus value of $120 ($20 sign-up bonus plus a $100 match), making a first-time deposit of $100 is required.

Keep in mind that users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. The promotion scales to your comfort level. For example, if you want to fund your account to target a longshot prop in the Heat vs. Hornets game, you could deposit $50 and get exactly $50 matched in bonus funds. Plan your initial deposit carefully to ensure you extract the exact market value you desire for tonight’s NBA slate.